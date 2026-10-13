I don’t mean to go full conspiracy theorist here, but it’s hard not to in this situation.

The other day I stumbled across an Instagram post about a coffee spot opening soon in my area.

“Meet me at Cafe Scala... ❤️ ( very soon ),” said the post’s caption, with the location marked as Freehold Borough, NJ.

Cafe Scala via Instagram Cafe Scala via Instagram

Intrigued, I clicked on the profile to see what the deal is — I’m always up to find a new favorite place to get my java fix.

It was then that I saw that this coffee shop location has been “coming soon” for over 150 weeks.

When is Cafe Scala actually opening?

The posts on this account's instagram keep indicating that it’s “opening soon,” but they’ve been saying that for years.

Is this like the boyfriend who keeps indicating he’s going to propose to you but there’s no ring in sight? I genuinely can’t decipher it, but what they have to offer looks good!

Cafe Scala via Instagram Cafe Scala via Instagram

As you can probably tell, an official opening date has not yet been announced.

Cafe Scala will be located at 17 Bannard Street, Freehold, NJ.

By the way, they are looking to hire baristas and wait staff who “bring a friendly smile, a strong work ethic, and a love for great hospitality.”

Anyone interested in being a part of something new and local can DM them to apply.

Cafe Scala via Instagram Cafe Scala via Instagram

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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