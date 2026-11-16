💲Customers reported trouble accessing online banking services Monday.

💲Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and other services appeared on Downdetector.

💲Chase blamed a technical issue and said customers could still access their money.

Customers at several major banks reported trouble accessing their online accounts Monday, with some Chase customers encountering error messages when trying to use the bank's services.

Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were listed by users as down or experiencing issues, according to Downdetector.com.

Chase confirmed a technical problem but said it was not related to a cyberattack.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Some Chase customers received a message stating: “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

The reports follow a major Microsoft outage that began Friday and lasted for hours, affecting services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. There was no indication that the Microsoft outage was connected to Monday's banking problems.

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