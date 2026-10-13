One of my favorite times of the year is now. From pumpkins to Halloween-themed events, and even just great fall activities, autumn in New Jersey is definitely one of those times of the year we cannot ignore.

And one of the best activities is about to return to Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. It's their annual Thompson Park Day. And as of now, the weather looks good for that perfect fall festival. On the cool side with a light breeze. Can't ask for better weather than that.

One of my favorite parts of this annual event is all the fun contests that take place. And for 2026, they are plentiful. Trust me when I say, there's something for everyone. You'll really enjoy yourself.

From the pet parade and costume contest, to the classic scarecrow contest, and even the spooky jack-o-lantern contest. And that's just some of the activities going on during this fun-filled day.

Oh, and there's also the pie eating contest too. Can't forget about that delicious fun. Plus live entertainment, food vendors, live demonstrations, and more. Plus admission and parking are free.

It's great fun whether for adults and kids alike. And, as mentioned above, they'll be that cool, crisp fall chill in the air with plenty of sun, making this a perfect day for a fall festival.

Look up. Fall color is the whole point of the back roads right now | photo by Eric "EJ" Johnson Look up. Fall color is the whole point of the back roads right now | photo by Eric "EJ" Johnson

Thompson Park Day 2026

Thompson Park Day for 2026 is happening on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More on this years festivities can be found here.

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.