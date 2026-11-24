I am not a fan of the word leftovers. In fact, I’m not all that fond of leftovers in general.

Usually, a reheated meal falls far short of the goodness that was originally set in front of you at your favorite restaurant or straight out of your kitchen. Something always gets lost.

That is not the case, however, with Thanksgiving. When those holiday spices get a chance to marry and hang out together overnight, it brings the flavors of the turkey, gravy, and especially the stuffing right to the forefront of your taste buds.

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The secret to outstanding Thanksgiving encores is reheating and reconstituting the food without using the microwave, which only dulls the flavors.

When warmed up the right way, my open-faced turkey sandwich takes your Thanksgiving dinner to an all-time high.

How to Make It:

1. Warm the gravy: Pour your gravy into a saucepan over low to medium heat.

2. Simmer the turkey and stuffing: Once the gravy reaches a gentle simmer, add your turkey and stuffing right into the pan, heating them until both are warmed thoroughly all the way through.

(Tip: Let your cranberry sauce sit out beforehand so it reaches room temperature.)

MSPhotographic MSPhotographic

3. Assemble and serve: Start with a sturdy slice of bread, I prefer a good Texas toast, if not, a thick slice of good white bread, layer on the warm stuffing, add a spread of room-temperature cranberry sauce, and pile on the tender turkey.

Finish it off with a ladle of extra gravy over the top.

Taking a few extra minutes on the stovetop makes all the difference.

Robyn Mackenzie Robyn Mackenzie

This open-faced sandwich will practically melt in your mouth and enjoy the goodness!

You better make two, cause once you finish the first open-faced sandwich, you’ll want another.

NJ's Top 10 Thanksgiving Leftovers 'May I have some more, please?' In many households, Thanksgiving lasts days longer than the holiday itself as long as the leftovers are around. Here are the Top 10 in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca