If an NJ store sells a winning lottery ticket what do they get?
Did you hear New Jersey has a new millionaire?
A Pick-6 ticket purchased at a liquor store in Mercer County hit for over $18 million last week.
Don’t we all hope it was someone who was struggling and worried about losing their home? That would be nice.
The win was also nice for the owner of Washington Wine & Liquors in Robbinsville.
Chris Sze always wanted to sell a winning lottery ticket for the store he’s owned for more than two decades. After 21 years, he has.
He doesn’t just feel good to be part of making someone’s dreams come true. He, and all stores that sell a winning ticket, get a little something for themselves. NJ.com
reports he received a $10,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery.
That’s because it was a Pick-6 game. Do all retailers get that? It depends.
Here's how it breaks down.
If it’s a Scratch-Off win the retailer gets a 2.5% bonus commission for selling a top prize winning ticket, but not to exceed $30,000.
Same thing for top prizes in Quick Draw. Jersey Cash 5 is a $2,000 set bonus for any winning ticket sold.
Millionaire for Life games pay a retailer a $10,000 bonus commission for 5 out of 5 but a $30,000 bonus for 5 out of 5 plus Millionaire ball.
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Mega Millions earns a retailer a $2,000 bonus for 5 out of 5 and a $30,000 bonus for 5 out of 5 plus Mega ball.
Powerball is $2,000 for 5 out of 5, $10,000 for 5 out of 5 with Power Play included, and $30,000 5 out of 5 plus Powerball.
So if you ever wondered why retailers want those extra lines in their stores, there you have it.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.
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