With my one teenager currently learning to drive and my oldest son only having had his license for a short period of time, we talked on the show this week about whether or not it’s still important to teach new drivers how to change a tire.

I believe it’s a great skill to learn, and I want all my kids to know how to do it just in case they’re ever stranded on the side of the road, but with so many different roadside assistance programs, like AAA, help is usually just a phone call away.

You’re driving along, and you hear that dreaded sound, and you know it’s a flat tire. While it’s nice to be able to simply dial for help, it’s still good in an emergency situation to know how to do it yourself.

What if you’re in an area and there’s no cell service, or you can’t wait for help? Maybe you have somewhere to be, and you need to change it right away.

And while many callers pointed out there are some challenges to changing a tire these days, including the lug nuts being too tight, making it difficult to take them off, and the fact that some of the newer cars don’t even come with a spare tire, everyone still said it's an important lesson to learn.

I remember years ago being stuck on the side of 95 on my way to Wilmington, Delaware, and that helpless feeling that there was nothing I could do. I guess it’s never too late to learn!

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