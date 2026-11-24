Most big stores, banks, post offices and every MVC office in New Jersey are closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. Grocery stores like Wegmans, Acme and some ShopRites will be open with shorter hours, and almost everything reopens Friday.

That includes the MVC and state offices. I figured the state would take Black Friday off too, but the day after Thanksgiving isn't a New Jersey state holiday. If you've got a motor vehicle errand, Friday works.

The MVC agency in Hazlet. All MVC offices are closed Thanksgiving Day but open for regular business Friday. (Google Maps) The MVC agency in Hazlet. All MVC offices are closed Thanksgiving Day but open for regular business Friday. (Google Maps)

Is the MVC open the day after Thanksgiving?

Yes. All MVC agencies, road test sites and inspection stations are closed Thursday, but the MVC says they'll be open for regular business the rest of the week, including Friday.

Most MVC services are also available online at NJMVC.gov, and nearly all in-person visits need an appointment.

Are government offices and courts closed on Black Friday?

State offices are open Friday, but not every government office is:

County and town offices: Some close Friday. Cape May and Salem counties close their offices, according to SNJ Today. Call your town hall before you go.

Some close Friday. Cape May and Salem counties close their offices, according to SNJ Today. Call your town hall before you go. Municipal courts: Many are closed Friday. Check the municipal court status page for your town.

Many are closed Friday. Check the municipal court status page for your town. State courts: Last year, the state Supreme Court made the day after Thanksgiving a court recess day, handling emergencies only. Check njcourts.gov before heading to court Friday.

Last year, the state Supreme Court made the day after Thanksgiving a court recess day, handling emergencies only. Check njcourts.gov before heading to court Friday. Federal offices: Closed Thursday, open Friday.

Are banks and post offices open?

Post offices are closed Thursday, with no regular mail delivery. Banks are closed too. Both are back to normal Friday.

The stock market is closed Thursday and closes early, at 1 p.m., on Friday.

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, Kohl's and Macy's are all closed Thursday, according to ABC7 New York. So are Home Depot, Lowe's and Aldi.

For Black Friday, Walmart, Target and Best Buy open at 6 a.m. Kohl's opens at 5 a.m.

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

If you forgot the cranberry sauce, you've got options until mid-afternoon, according to ABC News:

Wegmans: Most stores open until 4 p.m.

Most stores open until 4 p.m. Acme: Most stores open with adjusted hours. Many pharmacies are closed or have shorter hours.

Most stores open with adjusted hours. Many pharmacies are closed or have shorter hours. ShopRite: Some stores open with modified hours. Check your store.

Some stores open with modified hours. Check your store. Whole Foods: Most stores open with modified hours.

Call ahead. Hours can change store to store.

How is NJ Transit running for Thanksgiving?

Here's the holiday schedule, according to NJ Transit:

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Early getaway trains and buses from New York Penn Station, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal.

Early getaway trains and buses from New York Penn Station, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal. Thursday, Nov. 26: Weekend/major holiday schedule, with extra trains and buses in the morning and early afternoon for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Weekend/major holiday schedule, with extra trains and buses in the morning and early afternoon for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Friday, Nov. 27: Extra peak-hour trains and bus service to shopping centers.

From Nov. 25 through Jan. 3, up to two kids 11 and younger ride free with each paying adult.

So, what's the one thing you always forget to buy for Thanksgiving dinner?