71 Years Of Family Memories

If you're looking for a special place to take the kids this fall, there's a storybook theme park here in the Garden State that's been creating memories for decades, with rides based on characters like Mother Goose and the Three Little Pigs!

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If you have little ones, Storybook Land is the place to be! It's easy to see why families keep coming back year after year for the sweet, kid-friendly fun and magical memories.

Located in Egg Harbor Township, this family-owned and operated amusement park has been a family favorite since 1955, with many grandparents now bringing their grandchildren to the same place they loved as kids.

Storybook Land Keeps Generations Coming Back For Classic Amusement Park Fun

I also have some of the best memories taking my kids to Storybook Land when they were younger. I remember the excitement on their faces after their very first roller coaster ride. They couldn't wait to get back on and do it all over again.

And with kids heading back to school this week in New Jersey, the park has new hours: September weekends 11 am to 5 pm and fall fun starting September 19th!

It's a perfect day trip for the kids to be outside and enjoy 19 exciting rides, including the Zip Zap Racers, Tea Time, Carousel, the Happy Dragon, and lots of themed attractions.

Fall event tickets go on sale September 14th! The kids will love the hay maze!

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Definitely put Storybook Land on your fall bucket list!

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