When we go through a breakup, some of us eat a pint of Ben and Jerry’s and vent on social media. I go for some Pinot and put on “The Last Five Years” to have a good ugly cry.

Then there’s Lisa Jensen, who just might be my new hero.

This woman, only in her early 30s, went through a bad breakup and launched a business out of the ashes. She enjoyed baking as a hobby and threw herself into it when a relationship ended, then went all entrepreneurial on us and gifted the world The Gooey Roll Company.

The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram

That’s the name of a business she just launched in Belleville borne from a hobby in her kitchen. She makes cinnamon rolls, but brings them to a whole new level.

From their website:

After my breakup in 2024, I found myself falling in love with cooking and baking. Around the same time, I launched my podcast, Whispers From The Wreckage, and baking became another creative outlet that helped calm my nerves and bring me peace.

The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram

Before long, one thing stood out above everything else I made—my cinnamon rolls. I started bringing them to work, sharing them with family and friends, and taking them anywhere I could.

The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram

People kept asking for more, requesting them for gatherings, celebrations, and just because. What began as a hobby quickly turned into a mission: creating the perfect cinnamon roll.

And boy did she!

Here are some of the crazy flavors. One is a strawberry shortcake flavor. Another is Zesty Bestie with lemon and blueberries. A creative name I love is Tropic Like It’s Hot, a tropical favorite with sweet pineapple and notes of brown sugar.

Then there’s my possible favorite…Nutella Be Mine. It’s a gooey cinnamon roll filled and topped with creamy Nutella.

The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram The Gooey Roll Co. via Instagram

There are many, many more flavors.

And yes, they even deliver!

They just opened so you can be among the first to discover them. You’ll find them at 74 Holmes Street in Belleville, NJ.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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