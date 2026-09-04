⚠️ Eight employers announced 997 New Jersey layoffs in August, bringing the year's total above 12,000.

➡️ HelloFresh is cutting 374 workers in Swedesboro, the largest August layoff announcement.

🔴 UBS opened September with 41 cuts in Weehawken, its third round of layoffs this year.

By the end of August, eight employers had announced a total of 997 layoffs for the month.

Along with the first New Jersey WARN notice filed for September, the state has seen a collective of more than 12,000 layoffs announced this year, so far.

The largest announcement of August remains Hello Fresh, which is cutting 374 workers as it closes up a South Jersey distribution center in Swedesboro.

The second largest round of cuts in August came in the final week or so out of Morris County.

Enablx in Rockaway (Google Maps) August and Sept Biggest NJ layoffs 2026

Enablx is laying off 187 people based in Rockaway. Analysts say the cuts at the live customer service call center could be a casualty of the push to use AI bots and automation s a cost-cutting measure.

JP Morgan Chase has now announced five separate rounds of layoffs this year for a total of 540 cuts, so far.

The financial giant has cut employees based out of Jersey City, including the most recent round of 63 layoffs, effective on a rolling basis, from immediately through November.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Citibank is up to 240 layoffs statewide for the year with its latest round 59 layoffs — as announced in February, June and August.

Optum has made two rounds of layoffs this year, which add up to 115 cuts across its health care provider network. Out of Basking Ridge, Optum Services in August announced 57 layoffs, following 36 cuts in the same offices back in June.

Also in June, Optum Select Management out of Somerset laid off 17 workers, while five were cut from Optum Care based in Rutherford.

This follows a large-scale downsizing late last year by the health provider owned by UnitedHealth, which cut more than 570 workers as it closed multiple doctors offices and stopped offering eight specialty services in New Jersey.

(Google Maps) Biggest layoffs New Jersey 2026

As for September, the first company to file a WARN notice was UBS out of Weehawken.

The global financial services company, headquartered in Switzerland, has made three rounds of cuts in 2026, for a total of 209 layoffs with the 41 cuts this month.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early September, the total was above 12,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ workers keep getting bad news — layoffs top 12,000 for the year