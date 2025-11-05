🏥 Offices to close: Optum shuts down dozens of medical offices in New Jersey.

💼 Workforce cuts: Primary care, pediatrics, and specialty services like gastroenterology.

🗓️ Effective Dec. 1: Closures and service cancellations are effective after November.

Patients and their doctors are both feeling blindsided as a health provider has announced plans to shut down medical offices around New Jersey, effective at the end of this month.

Optum, a health provider owned by UnitedHealth, will no longer offer eight specialty services in New Jersey and is closing those offices as of Dec. 1.

Discontinued services in the state by Optum are: Gastroenterology, Podiatry, Chiropractic, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and behavioral health practices.

Primary and pediatric care offices also closing in New Jersey

◾ Gastroenterology

◾ Podiatry

◾ Chiropractic

◾ Dermatology

◾ Endocrinology

◾ Orthopedics

◾ Pulmonology

◾ Behavioral Health Practices

In addition, a number of pediatric and family medicine offices around New Jersey were also being closed, nearly 40 combined.

All the announcements were effective Dec. 1, according to individual listings on Optum’s website. Some New Jersey locations host multiple specialties. The closures break down as follows:

⭕ 20 primary care offices

⭕ 19 pediatric offices

⭕ 12 offices offering podiatry services

⭕ 9 offices offering gastroenterology services

⭕ 5 offices offering dermatology services

⭕ 5 offices offering endocrinology services

⭕ 4 offices offering cardiology services

⭕ 4 offices offering rheumatology services

⭕ 3 offices offering orthopedic services

⭕ 2 offices offering pulmonology services

⭕ 1 office offering chiropractic services

⭕ 1 office offering behavioral health services

What Optum says about the closures: Health care and job support

Optum Health declined to give details to New Jersey 101.5 about the number of doctors’ offices being shuttered in New Jersey, but shared a general statement that they were providing clear information to patients.

“As part of our commitment to making health care more affordable, we regularly review our services, footprint and staffing levels to ensure they meet the needs of the people we serve, our business and evolving market dynamics,” according to an Optum Health spokesperson.

As for doctors abruptly being told their offices would be closing, the statement added “We are supporting affected team members with job placement resources and will redeploy our talent to suitable open roles within the company. And we are providing clear information and support to our patients to ensure uninterrupted care.”

Patch first reported that Optum Care filed 572 layoffs with the state,sometime in October.

As of Tuesday night, that number was listed at 390, on the NJ WARN live spreadsheet.

Separately, Optum Medical Care has announced 122 layoffs based in Secaucus, while Optum Services posted 49 layoffs and Optum Select Management announced 11 layoffs based in New Jersey.

Patients concerned about potential loss of files can request medical records, by visiting the Optum Medical Records page.

Several towns, including Toms River, Maplewood and Belleville were each losing multiple specialists, some housed in the same medical offices.

NJ doctors offices are closing by December in Optum cuts Optum is closing all its podiatry offices in NJ by December (Google Maps) loading...

These NJ Optum podiatry offices are closing

Diabetic Foot Care Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 107, Ocean, NJ 07712

Podiatry Bayonne - 191 Lefante Way Suite C, Bayonne, NJ 07002

Podiatry Belleville - 195 Cortlandt Avenue, Belleville, NJ 07109

Podiatry Eatontown - 142 Highway 35 Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724

Podiatry Jersey City - 324 Palisade Ave, 2nd Floor Rear, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Podiatry Manahawkin - 1364 Route 72 West 2nd Floor, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Podiatry Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Podiatry Maywood - 1 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607

Podiatry Rutherford - 201 State Rt 17 Floor 12, Rutherford, NJ 07093

Podiatry Secaucus - 255 State Rt 3 Ste 107, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Podiatry Springfield - 55 Morris Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081

Podiatry Toms River Hooper Ave - 1868 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753

NJ doctors offices are closing by December in Optum cuts Optum is closing all gastroenterology offices in NJ including West Orange (Google Maps) loading...

These NJ Optum gastroenterology offices are closing

Gastroenterology Belleville - 195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109

Gastroenterology Clifton - 930 Clifton Ave, 2nd floor, Clifton, NJ 07013

Gastroenterology Lakewood - 475 Highway 70 Ste 103, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Gastroenterology Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave, 2nd floor, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Gastroenterology Maywood - 1 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607

Gastroenterology Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 208, Ocean, NJ 07712

Gastroenterology Rutherford - 201 State Rt 17 Floor 11, Rutherford, NJ 07094

Gastroenterology Springfield - 55 Morris Ave, 3rd floor, Springfield, NJ 07081

Gastroenterology West Orange - 449 Mt Pleasant Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

Optum NJ doctors offices are closing by December Optum is closing all dermatology offices in NJ including in Maywood (Google Maps) loading...

These NJ Optum dermatology offices are closing

Dermatology Belleville - 195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109

Dermatology Hoboken - 1425 Bloomfield St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Dermatology Maywood - 1 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607

Dermatology Springfield - 55 Morris Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081

Dermatology Toms River - 1314 Hooper Avenue, Bldg. B, Suite 2B, Toms River, NJ 08753

These NJ Optum endocrinology offices are closing

Endocrinology and Metabolism Brick - 254 Brick Blvd Ste 7, Brick, NJ 08723

Endocrinology and Metabolism Manahawkin - 1364 Rt. 72 West, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Endocrinology and Metabolism Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040

Endocrinology and Metabolism Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 107, Ocean, NJ 07712

Endocrinology and Metabolism Springfield - 55 Morris Ave. Springfield, NJ 07081

These NJ Optum orthopedics offices are closing

Orthopedics Edison - 1130 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817

Orthopedics Springfield - 55 Morris Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081

Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Rutherford - 201 Rt 17, Floor 12, Rutherford, NJ 07070

These NJ Optum cardiology offices are closing

Cardiology Belleville - 195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109

Cardiology Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040

Cardiology Toms River - 1314 Hooper Avenue, Bldg. B, Suite 2B, Toms River, NJ 08753

Cardiology West Orange - 449 Mt Pleasant Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

These NJ Optum pulmonology and rheumatology offices are closing

Pediatric Pulmonology Hoboken - 1111 Hudson St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Pulmonology Manahawkin - 1364 Route 72 West 2nd Floor, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Rheumatology Bayonne - 191 Lefante Way, Bayonne, NJ 07002

Rheumatology Manahawkin - 1322 Route 72 West Ste 201, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Rheumatology North Arlington - 312 Belleville Tpke, North Arlington, NJ 07031

Rheumatology Ocean - 1500 Allaire Ave 203B, Ocean, NJ 07712

These NJ Optum behavioral health and chiropractic offices are closing

Behavioral Health Hoboken - 1425 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Chiropractic Rutherford - 201 State Rt 17, Floor 11, Rutherford, NJ 07070

NJ doctors offices are closing by December in Optum cuts - An Optum pediatric office in Brick is closing by December (Google Maps) loading...

These 19 NJ Optum pediatrics offices are closing

Pediatrics Brick - 525 Route 70 Ste 1C, Brick, NJ 08724

Pediatrics Edison - 1130 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817

Pediatrics Forked River - 34 Manchester Ave Ste 201, Forked River, NJ 08731

Pediatrics Freehold - 495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 1, Freehold, NJ 07728

Pediatrics Hoboken Clinton St - 232 Clinton St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Pediatrics Hoboken Hudson St - 1111 Hudson St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Pediatrics Howell - 70 Ramtown Greenville Rd., Howell, NJ 07731

Pediatrics Jersey City Palisade Ave - 324 Palisade Ave Fl 2, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Pediatrics Manalapan - 831 Tennent Rd Ste 1A, Manalapan, NJ 07726

Pediatrics Nutley - 228 Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110

Pediatrics Rochelle Park -18 Railroad Ave Ste 103, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662

Pediatrics Secaucus - 714 10th St level 1, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Pediatrics Teaneck - 870 Palisade Ave Ste 201, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Pediatrics Tinton Falls - 4000 State Route 66 Ste 125, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Pediatrics Toms River - 1314 Hooper Avenue, Bldg B, Suite 2C, Toms River, NJ 08753

Pediatrics Union City - 4201 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087

Pediatrics Wall 3350 - 3350 State Route 138 Ste 126 Bldg 2, Wall, NJ 07719

Pediatrics West Caldwell - 616 Bloomfield Ave Ste 1A, West Caldwell, NJ 07006

Pediatrics West Orange Northfield Ave - 745 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

NJ doctors offices are closing by December in Optum cuts - Optum in Edison is among 85 offices closing in NJ Google Maps Optum in Edison is among 85 offices closing in NJ (Google Maps) loading...

These 20 Optum primary care offices in NJ are closing

Primary Care Belleville -195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109

Primary Care Cherry Hill - 2322 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Primary Care Clifton - 930 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013

Primary Care Edison - 1130 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817

Primary Care Florham Park - 131 Columbia Tpke Ste 3B, Florham Park, NJ 07932

Primary Care Jersey City Palisade Ave - 324 Palisade Ave Fl 2, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Primary Care Jersey City Summit Ave - 591 Summit Ave Ste 205, Jersey City, NJ 07306

Primary Care Lakewood - 475 Highway 70 Ste 104, Lakewood, NJ 08701

Primary Care Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040

Primary Care Medford - 69 N Main St, Medford, NJ 08055

Primary Care Mt. Ephraim - 2 South Black Horse Pike, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08035

Primary Care North Bergen - 7505 Bergenline Ave., North Bergen, NJ 07047

Primary Care Nutley - 228 Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110

Primary Care Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 100, Ocean, NJ 07712

Primary Care Ridgefield Park - 200 Main St., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

Primary Care Runnemede - 165 S Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078

Primary Care Saddle Brook - 299 Market St Ste 110, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

Primary Care Toms River - 40 Bey Lea Rd Ste C103, Toms River, NJ 08753

Primary Care Union City - 4201 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087

Primary Care West Orange Pleasant Ave. - 449 Mt Pleasant Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom