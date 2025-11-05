Patients face uncertainty as Optum shuts down dozens of medical offices by December
Patients and their doctors are both feeling blindsided as a health provider has announced plans to shut down medical offices around New Jersey, effective at the end of this month.
Optum, a health provider owned by UnitedHealth, will no longer offer eight specialty services in New Jersey and is closing those offices as of Dec. 1.
Discontinued services in the state by Optum are: Gastroenterology, Podiatry, Chiropractic, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and behavioral health practices.
Primary and pediatric care offices also closing in New Jersey
◾ Gastroenterology
◾ Podiatry
◾ Chiropractic
◾ Dermatology
◾ Endocrinology
◾ Orthopedics
◾ Pulmonology
◾ Behavioral Health Practices
In addition, a number of pediatric and family medicine offices around New Jersey were also being closed, nearly 40 combined.
All the announcements were effective Dec. 1, according to individual listings on Optum’s website. Some New Jersey locations host multiple specialties. The closures break down as follows:
⭕ 20 primary care offices
⭕ 19 pediatric offices
⭕ 12 offices offering podiatry services
⭕ 9 offices offering gastroenterology services
⭕ 5 offices offering dermatology services
⭕ 5 offices offering endocrinology services
⭕ 4 offices offering cardiology services
⭕ 4 offices offering rheumatology services
⭕ 3 offices offering orthopedic services
⭕ 2 offices offering pulmonology services
⭕ 1 office offering chiropractic services
⭕ 1 office offering behavioral health services
What Optum says about the closures: Health care and job support
Optum Health declined to give details to New Jersey 101.5 about the number of doctors’ offices being shuttered in New Jersey, but shared a general statement that they were providing clear information to patients.
“As part of our commitment to making health care more affordable, we regularly review our services, footprint and staffing levels to ensure they meet the needs of the people we serve, our business and evolving market dynamics,” according to an Optum Health spokesperson.
As for doctors abruptly being told their offices would be closing, the statement added “We are supporting affected team members with job placement resources and will redeploy our talent to suitable open roles within the company. And we are providing clear information and support to our patients to ensure uninterrupted care.”
Patch first reported that Optum Care filed 572 layoffs with the state,sometime in October.
As of Tuesday night, that number was listed at 390, on the NJ WARN live spreadsheet.
Separately, Optum Medical Care has announced 122 layoffs based in Secaucus, while Optum Services posted 49 layoffs and Optum Select Management announced 11 layoffs based in New Jersey.
Patients concerned about potential loss of files can request medical records, by visiting the Optum Medical Records page.
Several towns, including Toms River, Maplewood and Belleville were each losing multiple specialists, some housed in the same medical offices.
These NJ Optum podiatry offices are closing
Diabetic Foot Care Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 107, Ocean, NJ 07712
Podiatry Bayonne - 191 Lefante Way Suite C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Podiatry Belleville - 195 Cortlandt Avenue, Belleville, NJ 07109
Podiatry Eatontown - 142 Highway 35 Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Podiatry Jersey City - 324 Palisade Ave, 2nd Floor Rear, Jersey City, NJ 07307
Podiatry Manahawkin - 1364 Route 72 West 2nd Floor, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Podiatry Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040
Podiatry Maywood - 1 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607
Podiatry Rutherford - 201 State Rt 17 Floor 12, Rutherford, NJ 07093
Podiatry Secaucus - 255 State Rt 3 Ste 107, Secaucus, NJ 07094
Podiatry Springfield - 55 Morris Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081
Podiatry Toms River Hooper Ave - 1868 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753
These NJ Optum gastroenterology offices are closing
Gastroenterology Belleville - 195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109
Gastroenterology Clifton - 930 Clifton Ave, 2nd floor, Clifton, NJ 07013
Gastroenterology Lakewood - 475 Highway 70 Ste 103, Lakewood, NJ 08701
Gastroenterology Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave, 2nd floor, Maplewood, NJ 07040
Gastroenterology Maywood - 1 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607
Gastroenterology Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 208, Ocean, NJ 07712
Gastroenterology Rutherford - 201 State Rt 17 Floor 11, Rutherford, NJ 07094
Gastroenterology Springfield - 55 Morris Ave, 3rd floor, Springfield, NJ 07081
Gastroenterology West Orange - 449 Mt Pleasant Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052
These NJ Optum dermatology offices are closing
Dermatology Belleville - 195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109
Dermatology Hoboken - 1425 Bloomfield St., Hoboken, NJ 07030
Dermatology Maywood - 1 Maywood Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607
Dermatology Springfield - 55 Morris Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081
Dermatology Toms River - 1314 Hooper Avenue, Bldg. B, Suite 2B, Toms River, NJ 08753
These NJ Optum endocrinology offices are closing
Endocrinology and Metabolism Brick - 254 Brick Blvd Ste 7, Brick, NJ 08723
Endocrinology and Metabolism Manahawkin - 1364 Rt. 72 West, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Endocrinology and Metabolism Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040
Endocrinology and Metabolism Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 107, Ocean, NJ 07712
Endocrinology and Metabolism Springfield - 55 Morris Ave. Springfield, NJ 07081
These NJ Optum orthopedics offices are closing
Orthopedics Edison - 1130 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817
Orthopedics Springfield - 55 Morris Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Rutherford - 201 Rt 17, Floor 12, Rutherford, NJ 07070
These NJ Optum cardiology offices are closing
Cardiology Belleville - 195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109
Cardiology Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040
Cardiology Toms River - 1314 Hooper Avenue, Bldg. B, Suite 2B, Toms River, NJ 08753
Cardiology West Orange - 449 Mt Pleasant Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052
These NJ Optum pulmonology and rheumatology offices are closing
Pediatric Pulmonology Hoboken - 1111 Hudson St., Hoboken, NJ 07030
Pulmonology Manahawkin - 1364 Route 72 West 2nd Floor, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Rheumatology Bayonne - 191 Lefante Way, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Rheumatology Manahawkin - 1322 Route 72 West Ste 201, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Rheumatology North Arlington - 312 Belleville Tpke, North Arlington, NJ 07031
Rheumatology Ocean - 1500 Allaire Ave 203B, Ocean, NJ 07712
These NJ Optum behavioral health and chiropractic offices are closing
Behavioral Health Hoboken - 1425 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Chiropractic Rutherford - 201 State Rt 17, Floor 11, Rutherford, NJ 07070
These 19 NJ Optum pediatrics offices are closing
Pediatrics Brick - 525 Route 70 Ste 1C, Brick, NJ 08724
Pediatrics Edison - 1130 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817
Pediatrics Forked River - 34 Manchester Ave Ste 201, Forked River, NJ 08731
Pediatrics Freehold - 495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 1, Freehold, NJ 07728
Pediatrics Hoboken Clinton St - 232 Clinton St., Hoboken, NJ 07030
Pediatrics Hoboken Hudson St - 1111 Hudson St., Hoboken, NJ 07030
Pediatrics Howell - 70 Ramtown Greenville Rd., Howell, NJ 07731
Pediatrics Jersey City Palisade Ave - 324 Palisade Ave Fl 2, Jersey City, NJ 07307
Pediatrics Manalapan - 831 Tennent Rd Ste 1A, Manalapan, NJ 07726
Pediatrics Nutley - 228 Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110
Pediatrics Rochelle Park -18 Railroad Ave Ste 103, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
Pediatrics Secaucus - 714 10th St level 1, Secaucus, NJ 07094
Pediatrics Teaneck - 870 Palisade Ave Ste 201, Teaneck, NJ 07666
Pediatrics Tinton Falls - 4000 State Route 66 Ste 125, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
Pediatrics Toms River - 1314 Hooper Avenue, Bldg B, Suite 2C, Toms River, NJ 08753
Pediatrics Union City - 4201 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Pediatrics Wall 3350 - 3350 State Route 138 Ste 126 Bldg 2, Wall, NJ 07719
Pediatrics West Caldwell - 616 Bloomfield Ave Ste 1A, West Caldwell, NJ 07006
Pediatrics West Orange Northfield Ave - 745 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052
These 20 Optum primary care offices in NJ are closing
Primary Care Belleville -195 Cortlandt St., Belleville, NJ 07109
Primary Care Cherry Hill - 2322 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Primary Care Clifton - 930 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013
Primary Care Edison - 1130 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 08817
Primary Care Florham Park - 131 Columbia Tpke Ste 3B, Florham Park, NJ 07932
Primary Care Jersey City Palisade Ave - 324 Palisade Ave Fl 2, Jersey City, NJ 07307
Primary Care Jersey City Summit Ave - 591 Summit Ave Ste 205, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Primary Care Lakewood - 475 Highway 70 Ste 104, Lakewood, NJ 08701
Primary Care Maplewood - 264 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040
Primary Care Medford - 69 N Main St, Medford, NJ 08055
Primary Care Mt. Ephraim - 2 South Black Horse Pike, Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08035
Primary Care North Bergen - 7505 Bergenline Ave., North Bergen, NJ 07047
Primary Care Nutley - 228 Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110
Primary Care Ocean - 3200 Sunset Ave Ste 100, Ocean, NJ 07712
Primary Care Ridgefield Park - 200 Main St., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Primary Care Runnemede - 165 S Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078
Primary Care Saddle Brook - 299 Market St Ste 110, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Primary Care Toms River - 40 Bey Lea Rd Ste C103, Toms River, NJ 08753
Primary Care Union City - 4201 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Primary Care West Orange Pleasant Ave. - 449 Mt Pleasant Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052
