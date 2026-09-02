💧 More than 200 gallons of water poured through the ceiling of a Rockaway Township arcade.

⚠️ The arcade sits below a food court where a faucet was reportedly left running for hours.

🔌 Marcade is temporarily closed while crews dry the building and test its vintage games.

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP — A retro arcade filled with vintage game machines is assessing the damage after hundreds of gallons of water came pouring through the ceiling.

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It happened overnight Sunday at Marcade Family Fun Center in the Rockaway Townsquare Mall. The arcade is located on the lower level near Raymour and Flanigan, and sits directly below a food court on the upper level.

Someone at a food court shop left a faucet running for hours, according to Marcade Business Manager Josh James. The water kept flowing, and eventually it broke through the ceiling, getting water and debris all over the arcade cabinets. Crews had to clean out more than 200 gallons of water.

Marcade is now temporarily closed.

Water damage leaves vintage arcade games in limbo

On Wednesday, James said that large, loud fans were helping to dry things out. Soaked air ducts and insulation must be replaced before the arcade can reopen; an announcement will be posted on the Marcade Facebook page.

James said they wouldn't be able to figure out which games still work until after they could be plugged in. An electrician was expected to stop by on Wednesday to ensure the game cabinets were safe to use.

"Fingers crossed, things will be back to normal soon and we can get back to opening the doors and let people come in to play," James said.

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