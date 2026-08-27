🚨 A Saint Elizabeth University baseball player was killed by police in Pennsylvania

🚨 His father says he may have mistakenly gone to the wrong house after getting lost.

🚨Pysher was preparing to begin his senior year and play on the baseball team

A New Jersey college is mourning the death of a member of the school's baseball team who was fatally shot by police in Pennsylvania after a homeowner reported a possible break-in early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steel said the call came at around 12:30 a.m. Police had an “encounter” with Glenwood “Bubba” Pysher IV, 23, in the back of the home in Upper Pottsgrove and fired a shot.

It was not disclosed what happened during the encounter that prompted the officer to fire. Steel has not made additional comment about the case.

Message of condolence from Saint Elizabeth University (Saint Elizabeth University) Message of condolence from Saint Elizabeth University

Father says Pysher may have gone to the wrong house

Pysher's father, Glen Pysher, said his son and his friends had visited several bars earlier in the evening and were splitting up to spend the night in two homes when his son took a wrong turn in the woods.

Based on what he has been told by his son's friends, Pysher believes his son mistakenly tried to enter what he thought was his friend's house. His son wasn't carrying any weapons, just a phone and backpack containing clothing and a few beers, he said.

“He tried to open the doorknob and obviously startled the homeowner,” he said. “From what we understand, he announced, ‘Hey! Open the door!’ because he thought he was at his friend's house.”

The father said that at 12:32 a.m. his son was on FaceTime asking his friends to come get him. He said his son was shot at 12:35 a.m.

Saint Elizabeth University mourns senior baseball player

The news of Pysher's death reached campus on the first day of classes at Saint Elizabeth University in Morristown, where he was about to begin his senior year and play baseball.

His goal was to become a high school history teacher and coach after graduation.

Gary B. Crosby, the president of Saint Elizabeth University, said the school community is “heartbroken” by Pysher's death. Counseling was made available to students.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Glenn’s family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and loved him. We hold the Pysher family in our thoughts and prayers as we mourn a young man whose life and promise were taken far too soon,” Crosby said.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the Pysher family with funeral expenses.

(Includes material Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom