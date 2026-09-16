Morris County residents are invited to a free community pizza party next month to thank the police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders who serve local communities every day.

The 200 Club of Morris County will host its First Responder Appreciation and Membership Night on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Chimney Rock Inn, 750 Route 10 West in Whippany.

Pizza, salad and soda will be provided free of charge, with support from JCT Solutions and HeroCare Health.

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A free night to thank local heroes

The gathering is open to everyone and is meant to bring residents together with local first responders, neighbors and community leaders.

Attendees can also learn about joining the 200 Club, which supports the families of first responders killed in the line of duty, provides higher-education scholarships and recognizes exceptional acts of valor and service.

“This is a night for our entire community to come together and show our first responders how much we appreciate what they do for us every day,” said Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, the organization’s vice president and chairman of membership and outreach.

Ace is also the mayor of Hanover Township in Morris County leading the way for his residents as a competent and practical leader.

Admission is free.

For more information, contact Gallagher at Acegallagher@gmail.com or 973-441-0144.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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