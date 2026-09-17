⚖️ A 72-year-old Morris County man was sentenced to five years for sexually abusing a boy.

👦 Prosecutors said the victim was 10 when he reported the abuse to detectives.

🔒 The man must register as a sex offender and face parole supervision for life.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A 72-year-old Morris County man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

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Gregory Rademacher was sentenced in Superior Court on Aug. 28, 2026, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll. State prison records reveal he will be eligible for release on Nov. 2, 2029.

After his release, Rademacher must register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life, Carroll said.

Boy reported abuse to detectives

Authorities said that Rademacher admitted to the sexual abuse of the 10-year-old boy. The victim went to detectives in July 2025 and said he'd been abused at the 72-year-old man's Washington Township home.

Rademacher was arrested on Aug. 4, 2025, when detectives searched his home and found child sexual abuse material on several electronic devices.

He later pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment.

72-year-old being held at youth prison

Rademacher is now being held at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, according to state prison records.

READ MORE: Winslow man convicted of sexually abusing girl

The facility was once limited to inmates between 18 and 30 years old. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the state Department of Corrections for information about how many older inmates are currently being held there.

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