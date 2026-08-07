⚠️ A longtime Parsippany educator who was reported missing Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening.

➡️ Prosecutors said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

🔴 Families and former students are remembering the guidance counselor for his kindness and support.

After several days of searching, a longtime educator in Morris County was found dead in a local park, south of his hometown.

Cavan Londergan, of Parsippany, was reported missing by his family on Sunday.

The 49-year-old was a guidance counselor in the Parsippany-Trolls Hills school district for over a dozen years, and before that he was a classroom teacher.

Police reported he was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and khaki pants.

On Tuesday, the State Police Missing Persons Unit joined the investigation and followed a lead to Summerhill Park in Madison.

That evening, responders found Londergan’s body, as first reported by Parsippany Focus.

“At this point, the death is not believed to be suspicious,” according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday.

Prosecutor's Office detectives responded to the scene Tuesday along with the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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Former students and families remember beloved counselor

Even before the heartbreaking discovery, tributes had been shared by the families whose lives he impacted.

“Anyone who knows Mr. Londergan knows what an incredible person he is. Every child whose life he touched was better because of his kindness, patience, and unwavering support,” a public post shared by a local mother, whose child had attended Lake Parsippany Elementary.

Board records show years of service as counselor in Parsippany-Troy Hills

Londergan first worked as a teacher for a number of years, and then as a guidance counselor at Lake Parsippany Elementary School from roughly 2011 until 2022.

He and three colleagues in the district were reassigned for 2022-2023, and he was transferred to guidance at Parsippany High School.

Londergan separated professionally from the district in February 2024, Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education records show.

He then worked for the past two years as a supervisor with Catholic Charities, helping clients struggling with mental health issues and addiction.

Londergran is survived by his childhood sweetheart-turned-loving wife of 23 years and their two sons, who he was devoted to in heart and soul, according to his online obituary.

He is also survived by his parents, his parents, sibling and many other relatives and loved ones.

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