New upscale restaurant Burton’s Grill & Bar coming to Parsippany this autumn
New Jersey does not exactly have a shortage of places to eat.
We have diners. We have pizza. We have Italian restaurants. We have enough bagel shops to make you wonder how any of them stay in business.
Yet somehow, I’m already getting intrigued by a new restaurant coming to the Garden State.
Burtons Grill & Bar is opening its very first New Jersey location this fall in Parsippany, and if the menu is any indication, this could become a favorite.
Before we get to the food, you should know Burtons is already in 11 states from New England to Florida. Their CEO John Haggai says they’re very methodical and selective about their growth.
They’ve finally selected the Garden State.
Burton's Grill & Bar opening in New Jersey
The restaurant is expected to open in October at District Fifteen15 on Route 10 in Parsippany. They'll have lots of room so start group texting your friends now.
There will be a 30-seat bar, a private dining room and an outdoor patio with seating for 64. And I appreciate that the patio will have overhead heaters. Because in New Jersey you can sit outside at 6 p.m.in September wearing shorts and be sweating, then somehow be freezing by 8:30.
As for the food, Burtons specializes in American fare, with burgers, salads, steaks and seafood. Some of the menu items coming to Parsippany include crab-crusted haddock, Mediterranean chicken risotto and a lobster roll.
Haggai told nj.com, “We do seafood very well. Being Boston based, we’d better do seafood well. Our lobster rolls? I’ll put up ours against anyone’s. Warmed or chilled.”
The confidence! I’m here for it.
If you’re only nibbly they’ll do bar bites and happy hour small plates. Their drinks will include wine, craft beer, cocktails and mocktails.
Will there be more Burtons Grill & Bar locations in Jersey’s future? They’re thinking about it, so it’s a real stay tuned.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.