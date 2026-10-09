The calendar may still say fall, but holiday festivities are starting to pop up all around the Garden State. At least, the word is getting out of what's to come.

And it's good to know what holiday events and fun are coming. Especially since this time of year always feels like someone found the accelerator and it's just gunning it to the new year.

One of my favorite type of events from my childhood always dealt with those holiday train rides. Especially when Santa comes walking up the center of the aisle to greet all the families on the ride.

And we can't forget all the decorations and all the other magical touches on those trains. Even as an adult, I still love the holiday trains and Christmas magic associated with them.

Here in New Jersey, we definitely have our fair share of amazingly decorated trains. And if you're looking to travel to Cape May this holiday season, you're in luck. One of the best train experiences is preparing to come into the station for it's 31st season.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

The Santa Express Returns

The Seashore Line's Santa Express is returning for the 2026 holiday season, now in its 31st season. And you can start booking your experience now.

It's a Christmas tradition in Cape May that families have been enjoying for generations. What's more? There are multiple experiences you can choose from, making this a perfect event to return to year after year.

More details of the Santa Experience, including how you can book this years trip, can be found here.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.