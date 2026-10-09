New Jersey ranks higher than Area 51 and Roswell for alien searches
Even if you have no interest in leaving this planet and exploring space, it’s hard to not be curious about what’s out there.
Personally, I’m perfectly content never going in a spaceship, I can barely handle going on an airplane, yet I can’t help but feel like we’re not alone in this universe.
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Maybe I’ve seen too many movies in the ‘Alien’ franchise, or perhaps I just have a difficult time believing that there can’t be other signs of life, but I’m a full-on believer that there’s life beyond Earth.
Apparently, I'm not alone when it comes to that mindset.
According to a recent study, Americans are searching for alien and UFO-related terms an estimated 61,000 times every day, adding up to more than 22.2 million searches a year.
New Jerseyans are among those most intrigued by extraterrestrials.
New Jersey ranked 11th out of all 50 states for being the most alien-obsessed.
We in the Garden State have about 839 searches per 100,000 residents. Our monthly searches average about 62,550.
Shockingly, we beat out New Mexico, the home of the Roswell incident (#18), and Nevada, where Area 51 resides (#27).
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.