New Jersey ranks higher than Area 51 and Roswell for alien searches

New Jersey ranks higher than Area 51 and Roswell for alien searches

Photo by Albert Antony on Unsplash

Even if you have no interest in leaving this planet and exploring space, it’s hard to not be curious about what’s out there.

Personally, I’m perfectly content never going in a spaceship, I can barely handle going on an airplane, yet I can’t help but feel like we’re not alone in this universe.

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Maybe I’ve seen too many movies in the ‘Alien’ franchise, or perhaps I just have a difficult time believing that there can’t be other signs of life, but I’m a full-on believer that there’s life beyond Earth.

Apparently, I'm not alone when it comes to that mindset.

Three people standing on a path under a glowing disc in the night sky
Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash

According to a recent study, Americans are searching for alien and UFO-related terms an estimated 61,000 times every day, adding up to more than 22.2 million searches a year.

New Jerseyans are among those most intrigued by extraterrestrials.

New Jersey ranked 11th out of all 50 states for being the most alien-obsessed.

We in the Garden State have about 839 searches per 100,000 residents. Our monthly searches average about 62,550.

Shockingly, we beat out New Mexico, the home of the Roswell incident (#18), and Nevada, where Area 51 resides (#27).

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Alien, UFO
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LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in New Jersey using data from the National UFO Reporting Center.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings

For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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