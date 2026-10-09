Even if you have no interest in leaving this planet and exploring space, it’s hard to not be curious about what’s out there.

Personally, I’m perfectly content never going in a spaceship, I can barely handle going on an airplane, yet I can’t help but feel like we’re not alone in this universe.

Maybe I’ve seen too many movies in the ‘Alien’ franchise, or perhaps I just have a difficult time believing that there can’t be other signs of life, but I’m a full-on believer that there’s life beyond Earth.

Apparently, I'm not alone when it comes to that mindset.

Photo by Danie Franco on Unsplash Three people standing on a path under a glowing disc in the night sky

According to a recent study, Americans are searching for alien and UFO-related terms an estimated 61,000 times every day, adding up to more than 22.2 million searches a year.

New Jerseyans are among those most intrigued by extraterrestrials.

New Jersey ranked 11th out of all 50 states for being the most alien-obsessed.

We in the Garden State have about 839 searches per 100,000 residents. Our monthly searches average about 62,550.

Shockingly, we beat out New Mexico, the home of the Roswell incident (#18), and Nevada, where Area 51 resides (#27).

Photo by Leo_Visions on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Alien, UFO

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Cities with the most UFO sightings in New Jersey Stacker compiled a ranking of cities with the most UFO sightings in New Jersey using data from the National UFO Reporting Center Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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