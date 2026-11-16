If you’re looking for a cozy, romantic restaurant in South Jersey, you have to check out Verona Ristorante Italiano in Haddonfield.

This charming Italian restaurant is situated right along the town's main street, Kings Highway. I had the pleasure of going there, for the first time, this past weekend, and it was absolutely perfect. The ambiance, the food, the service. I enjoyed it so much.

It’s a BYOB, so make sure you bring your drink of choice. To start, I had a traditional Caesar salad and bread with this amazing artichoke pesto spread. For my main dish I went with the Chicken Sorrento with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, prosciutto, mozzarella, and cognac semi glaze. It was so good.

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From fish and veal, to chicken and pasta, there are so many options to choose from, and with the holidays right around the corner, you can also order from their catering menu, which serves 10 guests.

After your meal you can take a nice stroll along the avenue and explore the many shops lining King’s Highway and maybe plan your next night out.

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With plenty of parking available on the side streets, Verona Ristorante Italiano is easy to get to. Make your reservation today and treat that special person in your life to a romantic evening at a restaurant named after one of Italy’s most enchanting cities.

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“Our name pays homage to Verona, Italy. The romantic city made famous as the setting of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Just like its namesake, Verona Ristorante Italiano celebrates beauty, warmth, and timeless Italian charm. It’s our way of bringing a touch of Italy’s most beloved city to the heart of Haddonfield.”

New huge Italian Market coming to Monmouth County this week Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy