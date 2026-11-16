🎅 SantaCon is returning to Sandy Hook, Highlands and Sea Bright on Dec. 5, combining holiday fun with a beach cleanup and bar crawl.

🏖️ Participants will clean up Sandy Hook before heading to participating bars in Highlands and Sea Bright.

🍻 The 21-and-over fundraiser benefits the Sandy Hook Foundation. Tickets cost $28.45, with an early signup perk available by Nov. 25.

SANDY HOOK — Santa Claus is taking his annual trip from the North Pole to the Jersey Shore a few weeks before Christmas.

SantaCon brings holiday fun to the Jersey Shore

The Sandy Hook Young Professionals will host SantaCon: Beach Clean Up and Bar Crawl in Highlands and Sea Bright on Saturday, December 5, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money for the Sandy Hook Foundation.

Participants will first meet at Beach Lot C on Sandy Hook in Middletown, where they’ll be given a “Santa Sack” trash bag for the beach cleanup.

When the beach cleanup ends at 3:15 p.m., participants will receive a list of bars to visit in Highlands and Sea Bright.

Sign up by Nov. 25 as an “Eager Elf” and receive one free beer or house wine at the first bar.

Sandy Hook SantaCon raises money for local improvements

The Sandy Hook Young Professionals is a subsidiary of the Sandy Hook Foundation, dedicated to fostering a vibrant, connected community among the next generation on the Jersey Shore.

Proceeds from SantaCon: Beach Clean Up and Bar Crawl will be put towards improving the park in countless ways, including trail upkeep and fence repairs, campground improvements, and bike and pet stations along the paths.

How to get tickets for the Sandy Hook SantaCon bar crawl

Participants must be at least 21 years old. Tickets cost $28.45 and can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom