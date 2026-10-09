🌧️Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias will affect New Jersey Sunday

🌧️Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects localized ponding but no major flooding

🌧️Check the list of New Jersey events canceled or postponed because of the weather

The heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias expected on Sunday have caused a number of events to be canceled or postponed.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow stresses that Isaias is not making a direct hit on New Jersey but will cause one day of what he calls "“inclement, not dangerous” weather it will bring periods of rain that could be heavy through the afternoon and evening hours.

"Some heavy rain may push rain totals above one inch. But I'm not ringing major flooding alarm bells here. This really just reads as a nasty, wet day with localized ponding issues. No big wind. No big coastal threats," Zarrow said. "This is not another Sandy or Ida."

Saturday and Monday, which is the Columbus Day holiday, are both expected to be rain free with temperatures in the 60s.

Some events that are being canceled or postponed include on Sunday (by county) include:

Cumberland County

Millville - Track Day at New Jersey Motorsports Park on SUNDAY is canceled. Saturday events will take place as scheduled

Middlesex County:

East Brunswick- East Brusnwick day has been completely canceled by the East Brunswick Recreation & Parks Department.

Ocean County:

Plumsted - Fall Festival on Laurita Winery canceled for Sunday. Saturday events will go on as scheduled.

Union County:

Clark- The Fall Festival for All Abilities and Hayrides / Campfires is canceled

Union Township - Union Car, Truck & Bike Show canceled

Add your event by sending an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

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