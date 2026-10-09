Isaias rain prompts event cancellations in NJ

Isaias rain prompts event cancellations in NJ

A cloudy sky on a cool-ish May day. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

🌧️Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias will affect New Jersey Sunday

🌧️Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects localized ponding but no major flooding

🌧️Check the list of New Jersey events canceled or postponed because of the weather

 

The heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias expected on Sunday have caused a number of events to be canceled or postponed.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow stresses that Isaias is not making a direct hit on New Jersey but will cause one day of what he calls "“inclement, not dangerous” weather it will bring periods of rain that could be heavy through the afternoon and evening hours.

"Some heavy rain may push rain totals above one inch. But I'm not ringing major flooding alarm bells here. This really just reads as a nasty, wet day with localized ponding issues. No big wind. No big coastal threats," Zarrow said. "This is not another Sandy or Ida."

Saturday and Monday, which is the Columbus Day holiday, are both expected to be rain free with temperatures in the 60s.

Some events that are being canceled or postponed include on Sunday (by county) include:

Cumberland County

  • Millville - Track Day at New Jersey Motorsports Park on SUNDAY is canceled. Saturday events will take place as scheduled

Middlesex County:

  • East Brunswick- East Brusnwick day has been completely canceled by the East Brunswick Recreation & Parks Department.

Ocean County:

Union County:

  • Clark- The Fall Festival for All Abilities and Hayrides / Campfires is canceled
  • Union Township - Union Car, Truck & Bike Show canceled

Add your event by sending an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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