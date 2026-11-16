⚠️FEMA will test the Emergency Alert System Tuesday at 2:20 p.m.

⚠️The message will interrupt radio and TV programming across the country

⚠️Unlike the 2023 test, this one will not trigger cellphone alerts.

This is only a test. Or it will be on Tuesday afternoon.

FEMA will conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System test Tuesday at 2:20 p.m., briefly interrupting programming on radio, TV, cable TV and satellite radio and television.

The message will state:

"This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

When the test has concluded, normal programming will resume.

If the EAS were to be activated for more than a test it would allow the president to address the nation or share "life-saving information."

The nationwide test is conducted every three years.

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FEMA message about the nationwide EAS test (FEMA) FEMA message about the nationwide EAS test

Don't expect your cellphone to start buzzing

Unlike the last nationwide test in 2023, this one will not affect your cellphone.

While both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts systems come under FEMA, the WEA system does not have a specified testing requirement.

The test comes after a week of technology problems

The test comes as back-to-back technology problems may have people on edge.

An issue with Microsoft's 365 suite of services, including Outlook and Teams, made them temporarily unavailable on Thursday.

An issue involving old technology being overwhelmed by an update forced a nationwide ground stop for all planes in the U.S. on Friday for five hours.

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