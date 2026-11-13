🔴Microsoft 365 disruptions have affected users across multiple countries.

🔴Australia says Microsoft compared the outage to the 2024 CrowdStrike disruption.

🔴Airlines, banks and government agencies have reported problems

From Asia to the U.S., a Microsoft outage involving services like Outlook and Teams has dragged on for hours, affecting millions of users, businesses and government operations as the technology giant struggles to restore service.

Microsoft said in an update Friday that the outage was affecting a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with its Exchange Online and email services. Users reported problems accessing services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.

Microsoft struggles to get Outlook and Teams back online

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it was trying different ways to identify the cause of the problem and get its servers back online, using “a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure.”

The company said it had no indication that the outage was caused by malicious activity and would treat the incident “with urgency and priority until full resolution.”

More than 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, according to the company's website.

Downdetector, an outage-tracking website, reported that roughly 130,000 users from dozens of countries experienced problems accessing Outlook on Thursday, although new reports have since fallen from that peak.

A series of posts by the company on X suggested its engineers were struggling to get the problem fully under control.

Hours after saying it had successfully restored service health and functionality, Microsoft said it had updated its list of impacted services and was continuing to address the issue.

Its next update offered little hope for users expecting a quick resolution.

“We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected,” the company wrote.

In a more recent update Friday, Microsoft said “we’re seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements as recovery actions continue.”

Microsoft outage raises comparisons to CrowdStrike disruption

U.S.-based industrial technology company Workhorse Group Inc. delayed a conference call for its quarterly earnings because of the outage.

In Australia, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Friday that Microsoft had likened the widespread outage to the CrowdStrike outage in 2024.

Burke said he had spoken to Microsoft's top executive in Australia and the government's national cybersecurity coordinator about the global disruption.

"They (Microsoft) don’t believe they are dealing with a cyberattack. They believe that they are dealing in some ways (with something) similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry,” Burke told reporters in Sydney.

In July 2024, a massive global tech outage grounded flights and disrupted hospitals, banks and retailers. Texas-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike blamed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows that allowed its systems to push bad data out to millions of customer machines.

Businesses and governments from Japan to Australia report disruptions

Hong Kong businessperson Danny Lau, who runs an aluminum firm, said his company's Outlook accounts could not receive updates from its U.S. customers because of the outage.

If the situation dragged on further, it could “impact the production timeline,” he said.

Some banks in Hong Kong, an Asian financial hub, also saw part of their operations disrupted.

Air India said its flight operations were unaffected by the global Microsoft outage. However, it temporarily rerouted its email services to ensure customer queries continued to reach the airline without interruption, the company said in a statement.

IndiGo, another Indian airline, also reported disruptions to its email support services, affecting its ability to receive customer queries.

The airline said in a statement on X that its other support channels remained operational and its flight operations were unaffected.

Singapore’s Government Technology Agency said government emails were down and that the agency was working with Microsoft to resolve the issue.

The Philippines' Supreme Court said in a statement on X that the ongoing Microsoft 365 service outage had affected some of its operations, including email responses.

In Japan, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said the outage had affected the government's IT infrastructure and that authorities were “keeping a close eye on the developments.”

Japanese authorities had taken steps that included securing alternative communication tools such as telephones, the government said.

OpenAI and Anthropic each reported problems connecting with Microsoft 365 tools, underscoring the ripple effects of outages as more people use artificial intelligence platforms to interact with other companies' software.

(Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

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