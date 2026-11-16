💔 A severely emaciated 14-pound pit bull puppy named Noodle was abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, missing his tongue.

💔 Vets discovered wires and staples in his stomach and are providing emergency treatment as they investigate his injuries.

💔 Despite his trauma, Noodle continues wagging his tail. His rescuers are asking the public to help pay for his medical care.

OAKLAND — A severely emaciated puppy weighing only 14 pounds and missing its tongue was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey.

Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI) Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI)

Severely abused puppy found abandoned in North Jersey

The pit bull pup named Noodle is receiving emergency veterinary care at Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland after the people who found him said a car pulled into a yard, left the dog in a cage, and drove away.

The couple attempted to syringe-feed Noodle while seeking rescue assistance.

At first, doctors thought Noodle was born without a tongue. Sadly, that is not the case. They now believe he lost his tongue to a traumatic injury. Wires and staples were also found in his stomach.

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Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI) Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI)

Noodle’s injury also appears to be older. “We may never know what this emaciated puppy, weighing just 14 pounds, endured or how long he struggled to eat, his growing body slowly starving,” shelter staff wrote on Facebook.

Noodle remains hospitalized as doctors work quickly to stabilize him and determine how to help him live with no tongue.

His medical team says they’ve never seen a case like this before. They are researching options while feeding Noodle through a tube and using a Bailey chair to support him upright during feedings.

Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI) Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI)

X-rays reveal wires and staples inside puppy's stomach

More disturbing findings were caught on X-rays, which revealed what looks like pieces of wire and staples inside Noodle’s stomach. His dark stool has doctors concerned that he may have intestinal bleeding.

Once Noodle is stable enough, doctors plan to scope his stomach and, if possible, remove these foreign objects.

Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI) Noodle, a 14 pound pit bull puppy was found abandoned in a cage in North Jersey, with a missing tongue and wires and staples in his stomach, (RBARI)

Abandoned puppy wins hearts despite heartbreaking injuries

Despite the heartbreaking trauma he has endured, Noodle is stealing hearts at the animal refuge with his unbreakable spirit.

“He’s literally just the sweetest little guy. He is always wagging his tail, even when we’re just walking by. He’s sleeping right now, but he’s such a perfect little soul; this little pup has definitely stolen my heart,” wrote one veterinary technician.

RBARI has partnered with Jersey Pits Rescue to give Noodle the best chance at life.

The shelter is asking the community to help cover Noodle’s medical care costs. Donations can be made here. Also, Venmo is also accepted, as well as payment through Zelle or PayPal.

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