☑️Jurors spent seven days deliberating before deadlocking

☑️Prosecutors must now decide whether to retry Clancy

☑️The case centered on if postpartum psychosis left Clancy unable to control her actions

A Massachusetts murder trial that has captivated the public for more than a month is unresolved after a judge declared a mistrial Friday when jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether Lindsay Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three young children.

The mistrial, on the seventh day of deliberations, leaves the case unresolved. Prosecutors must now decide whether to put Clancy on trial again, drop the charges or try to negotiate a plea deal.

The 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse showed no emotion as the judge announced the mistrial, nor did the jury or her family.

The deliberations took a dramatic turn late in the week when Judge William Sullivan said he was going to declare a mistrial Friday before suddenly changing course and giving her defense attorney a chance to appeal to the highest court in Massachusetts. The emergency appeal was quickly denied.

A case that divided the public

The trial has generated intense interest for more than a month, deeply dividing the public and drawing attention to issues around maternal mental health after childbirth.

Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, never disputed that she killed the children but says she should not be held criminally responsible because she had postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness linked to the stress, sleep deprivation and hormonal changes that follow childbirth.

Prosecutors said Clancy acted deliberately when she strangled her kids on Jan. 24, 2023, before trying to take her own life. They pointed to how she contrived to get her husband out of the house by sending him to pick up medicine for one of their children and dinner for the family, and questioned the seriousness of her suicide attempt.

Over 21 days of testimony, jurors heard how Clancy’s mental health had collapsed after Callan’s birth.

Deeply anxious about a planned return to work, unable to sleep and experiencing what she described as a disturbing brain fog, Clancy sought care from experts in postpregnancy mood disorders, who prescribed multiple psychiatric medications.

Clancy’s family members testified that she expressed concern about her mental health decline. Her former mother-in-law, Susan Clancy, described her as a “very nurturing, very loving mother” who was “begging for help.”

In early January, she checked herself in to a psychiatric hospital for more intensive treatment, but her stay was short. She killed the children 19 days after she was discharged, leaving their bodies in the basement of the family’s home in coastal Duxbury, Massachusetts. Clancy jumped from a second-story window immediately after and remains paralyzed from the waist down.

Parents of Lindsay Clancy, Michael and Paula Musgrove, exit during the lunch break from Plymouth County Superior Court on September 3, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts (CJ Gunther/Getty Images) Parents of Lindsay Clancy, Michael and Paula Musgrove, exit during the lunch break from Plymouth County Superior Court on September 3, 2026 in Plymouth, Massachusetts

Experts clashed over Clancy's mental state

Prosecutors conceded that Clancy had severe mental illness, but insisted she was able to understand and control her actions.

They emphasized that although she claimed to have heard a male voice commanding her to kill the children, she never disclosed hearing voices to her mental health providers before the killings.

In its latter stages, the trial became a battle of medical experts.

Kirk Heilbrun, a forensic psychologist hired by prosecutors to evaluate Clancy, testified that he didn’t believe her story about having heard voices. And he said he didn’t believe she had acute psychosis when she killed the children, but rather took their lives so they wouldn’t “suffer” after she killed herself.

Dr. Phillip Resnick, a forensic psychiatrist who testified for the defense, said that Clancy was “clearly psychotic” and was not in control of her actions.

“It was almost like she was a puppet and someone else was pulling the strings,” said Resnick, who spent hours interviewing Clancy after the killings. He said she was also likely experiencing bipolar disorder.

Her husband said he has forgiven her

At the start of the trial, Clancy’s ex-husband Patrick Clancy described the horror of returning home to find his children. Prosecutors played a seven-minute 911 call in which he could be heard finding the bodies.

In interviews, he has said he has forgiven her and believes her actions were the result of mental illness.

The mistrial leaves the case at a crossroads, with prosecutors now facing a decision over whether the devastating case will go before another jury.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

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