Let’s be real, night owls, a “girls night out” is for 11 months out of the year. October is the time for a “ghouls night out.”

With Spooky Season in full swing, bars and restaurants are getting in the Halloween mood and I’m totally here for it.

One spot in particular has put on a ‘costume’ of its own this month to give New Jerseyans a spooktacular night out.

The Lobby Bar The Lobby Bar

The Lobby Bar has transformed into a ‘Disco for the Dead’

Located at the Hard Rock Atlantic City, The Lobby Bar has transformed its decor to create an eerily fun atmosphere to dance the night away.

With free live music seven days a week, The Lobby Bar hosts a mix of bands, DJs, and entertainment.

Do the 'Monster Mash' while sipping on their unique cocktails available throughout October. Not only do they sound hauntingly delicious and are inspired by music icons.

For instance, the 'Purple Reign' is “a stunning purple cocktail with a shimmery citrus finish is made with Empress gin, lemon juice, and blackberry liquor.”

The Lobby Bar The Lobby Bar

The Lobby Bar is open during the following hours:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight

Tuesday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight

Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight

Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.

Happy Halloween!

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From mail-order guilt to evil movie children to a candy rumor that had zero basis in reality, these are the fears that defined a generation of kids. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈