The Lobby Bar in A.C. transforms into a Halloween hotspot with themed cocktails
Let’s be real, night owls, a “girls night out” is for 11 months out of the year. October is the time for a “ghouls night out.”
With Spooky Season in full swing, bars and restaurants are getting in the Halloween mood and I’m totally here for it.
One spot in particular has put on a ‘costume’ of its own this month to give New Jerseyans a spooktacular night out.
The Lobby Bar has transformed into a ‘Disco for the Dead’
Located at the Hard Rock Atlantic City, The Lobby Bar has transformed its decor to create an eerily fun atmosphere to dance the night away.
With free live music seven days a week, The Lobby Bar hosts a mix of bands, DJs, and entertainment.
Do the 'Monster Mash' while sipping on their unique cocktails available throughout October. Not only do they sound hauntingly delicious and are inspired by music icons.
For instance, the 'Purple Reign' is “a stunning purple cocktail with a shimmery citrus finish is made with Empress gin, lemon juice, and blackberry liquor.”
The Lobby Bar is open during the following hours:
Monday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight
Tuesday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight
Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight
Thursday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight
Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.
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Happy Halloween!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.