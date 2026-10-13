If you're a parent in todays day and age, you know the struggle when it comes to screens. It's one I have to deal with at my house with my twin boys, who are now in 6th grade.

Although to their credit, they are getting better with it. That screen addiction can be brutal to deal with when it comes to kids, and it's a problem that'll remain as we move forward.

But what gets me is what we, as parents, get lectured. Yes, we know we have to limit their time. And sometimes that lecture comes from the school directly.

At the same time, kids spend a big chunk of their day learning on screens. Sorry to say this about our schools, but maybe the screen time issue isn't entirely on us at home.

Testing, for example, is largely done on screens. And look, I get it. It's much easier to test using software that's available to us. This also extends to books and homework assignments too.

The point is, it's hard to escape all that screen time with todays kids. Whether it's testing, classwork, or personal wind down time usage at home, it's not going anywhere. And I get it.

Which is why I'm 100% on board with what I'm hearing New York City wants to do with it's schools, and why I believe we should do the same thing in New Jersey statewide.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) School learning - test with pencil

Back to paper testing

According to Gothamist, there has "been greater scrutiny of this year’s test results, which showed a sharp decline in reading," with some wondering "whether requiring third graders to take the test by computer for the first time may have played a role."

Now I'll admit that I'm not an overall expert on this field, but I am an expert as a parent in seeing how kids can get very addicted to those screens. And based on that, I think returning to pencil and paper for testing is a fantastic idea.

But whether or not this ultimately happens in New York City, I stand by the idea of making it a reality statewide in New Jersey for all grades. By the minimum, it'll at least help get our kids off those screens for at least part of the curriculum.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.