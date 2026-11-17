It's not everyday you walk into a bakery and think to yourself, "wow, is this place amazing!" But that's exactly the vibe I got when I had the opportunity to meet Gina, one of the owners, and the 'G' in J.G. Dessert's Bake Shop.

But before I even had the pleasure of meeting her, their bakery is just so inviting the moment you walk in. From the color scheme, to all the decorations (and yes, some awesome merch), J.G. Desserts is absolutely a place I would recommend you stop by and check out.

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Four years and counting

Along with Gina, Jamie is the other half of J.G. Desserts, and it's the two of them together that made this vision come to life. And it's a backstory I absolutely love.

The best way to sum it up is like this. It's two best friends who made their dreams come true. Both love to bake, and have a history of handling cake orders before ever having the storefront.

Eventually they set out to running their very own bakery, and here they are, four years later.

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Delicious desserts

Where to even begin? That, honestly, is the hardest part. Everything they make just looks and smells so good from the moment you walk in.

From cakes to cookies and everything in between, Gina, Jamie, and the entire crew have got you covered.

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In it to win it!

J.G. Desserts is competing in this years Jersey Shore Dessert Wars, and are looking for your vote to help push them over the finish line.

Check out the video below, and don't forget to vote for your favorite sweet spot in this year's competition.

Voting is open through Nov. 20.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.