Here is further proof that New Jersey is a unique state. Wait until you hear what our most common dream is.

The Most Common Dream For New Jersey Residents

I’m not talking about a wish. I’m talking about a legitimate, while you’re sleeping kind of dream.

In some states, the top dream is about snakes. In others, it’s about romance. But not in New Jersey.

Photo by Greg Pappas on Unsplash Photo by Greg Pappas on Unsplash

In the Garden State, our top dream is about shoes, and no other state can say that.

National Study Reveals New Jersey’s Top Dream

Last night, I had the weirdest dream. I dreamt that I was tired. In the dream, I went to work exhausted, and when I woke up for real, it was as if I hadn’t slept a wink.

Read More: Why Your Sleep Hygiene Might Be The Reason You Wake Up Tired

So I researched what the top dream in our state is, and I found some answers at My Vision.

Photo by Shane on Unsplash Photo by Shane on Unsplash

After learning our top dream is about shoes, I was more puzzled than ever. What does that mean for New Jersey residents?

What Does Dreaming About Shoes Mean?

If you’re wondering what dream experts say about dreaming of shoes, the internet has an answer for that, too, and it’s deeper than you might think.

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Experts at Dream Dictionary tell is that dreaming about shoes means we’re thinking about spirituality or the path of our lives. It might even represent personal change.

So, when you get tucked into bed tonight, you may dream about Uggs, Crocs, or even Christian Louboutin, but you’re really dreaming about the path of your life. Sweet dreams, New Jersey.

Great healthy Italian comfort food option Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy