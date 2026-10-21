⚠️ House Republicans subpoenaed NJ’s Department of State over how 6,600 noncitizens were registered to vote.

❓ Republicans say the state has produced only 12 documents in three months, and none explain how the error happened.

➡️ The state has until Nov. 16 to comply, which falls after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

TRENTON — House Republicans have subpoenaed Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration over the voter registration error that put 6,600 noncitizens on New Jersey’s rolls, and they want to know who knew and when.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena and demanded documents from the New Jersey Department of State. Acting Secretary of State Shirley Emehelu has until Nov. 16 to hand over the requested information.

The battle is shaping up less than two weeks out from the federal midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress. The Nov. 16 deadline falls two weeks after Election Day.

Get our free mobile app

House Republicans say that after three months, the Sherrill administration has given them only 12 documents — and none explain how the software error happened, or why the state waited until 2026 to fix the problem.

"Instead of getting answers, we got political attacks and a handful of documents that explain next to nothing. If it was simply a software glitch, then show us the evidence," said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images/Office of Governor, Tim Larsen) Mikie Sherrill, Jeff Van Drew

Sherrill says a software error put 6,600 noncitizens on NJ’s voter rolls

It all centers around what Sherrill has called a “serious software error” that allowed 6,600 noncitizens to register to vote at the Motor Vehicle Commission between June 2023 and June 2024, before she took office.

Around 340 of them cast ballots in New Jersey elections. It’s unknown if these votes changed the outcomes of any races. Some local elections in the Garden State have been decided by fewer than a dozen ballots.

Sherrill came forward with the revelation in July. Since then, the state has said it’s removed 5,100 noncitizens from the voter rolls.

Sherrill quickly dismissed the subpoena as political theater from Republicans in Congress.

“From the moment we discovered the MVC registration issue from 2023, we took action immediately, went above and beyond in making agency-wide reforms, and have been transparent every step of the way,” Sherrill said in a statement.

But questions remain, including how the MVC software error happened in the first place, who knew about it, and when?

Sherrill promised accountability on July 21, 2026, when she first announced the findings. At the time, Sherrill said some state officials in former Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration knew about the issue but didn’t make it public or correct the voting records.

“Should there be anyone that is identified that is still working in this space that has not done the right thing, I will hold them personally accountable,” Sherrill said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill at Union Baptist Church in Trenton on July 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Gov. Mikie Sherrill at Union Baptist Church in Trenton on July 28, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

Vendor says there was no software error and points to New Jersey

Since then, the Sherrill administration has blamed only the state’s then-tech vendor, IDEMIA.

But IDEMIA said there was no software error. Instead, the tech vendor says New Jersey prompted each individual to declare whether they were a U.S. citizen, and then asked if they wanted to register to vote regardless of the answer to the first question.

The state approved the software before it was implemented, and the state Division of Elections failed to verify voters’ citizenship before registering them to vote, IDEMIA Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Relations Lisa Shoemaker said to Politico.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5