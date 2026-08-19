🗳️ New Jersey says it removed 5,100 noncitizens from voter rolls after an MVC registration error.

📊 Gov. Mikie Sherrill said 340 of those removed had previously cast ballots in elections.

❓ The announcement followed confusion over a DHS claim that New Jersey would cooperate with federal officials.

New Jersey has removed 5,100 noncitizens from its voter rolls following an MVC registration error, and Gov. Mikie Sherrill said 340 of them had cast ballots in elections.

Get our free mobile app

The latest cleanup follows the July discovery that a software error at the Motor Vehicle Commission allowed thousands of noncitizens to register to vote. The individuals had applied for identification, indicated that they were not U.S. citizens, but were registered anyway.

Another 1,450 people with greater uncertainty surrounding their registration status have been referred to county election officials for review. They will be unable to vote until officials verify their eligibility.

All remaining voter roll cleanup will happen at the county level, Sherrill said.

NJMVC in Wayne (Google Street View) NJMVC in Wayne (Google Street View)

Why New Jersey shut down its voter registration system

Earlier this month, the Statewide Voter Registration System shut down for two days without an explanation.

There was speculation that the outage was connected to the voter registration scandal. Sherrill's office now says the system was taken offline so the Division of Elections could back up and edit voter records.

The Democratic governor said Division of Elections staff had been reviewing records "with a fine-toothed comb" to ensure the fairness and security of New Jersey elections.

“That stands in contrast to the Trump Administration and Republicans, whose only interest has been in trying to use this issue for political gain," Sherrill said.

Governor Mikie Sherrill, Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell and MVC Acting Chair & Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson hold a press conference in the media room of the statehouse in Trenton on July 21, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Governor Mikie Sherrill, Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell and MVC Acting Chair & Chief Administrator Rosalie Johnson hold a press conference in the media room of the statehouse in Trenton on July 21, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

DHS praised Sherrill, who says New Jersey isn't working with the agency

Today's announcement comes less than 24 hours after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin puzzlingly praised Sherrill's administration for cooperating with federal officials on removing unauthorized immigrants from the voter rolls.

"Thank you, @GovSherrillNJ. We got news from your Secretary of State that New Jersey will participate with @DHSgov in STOPPING aliens from illegally voting in your state," Mullin said on X.

However, Sherrill's office disputed Mullin's claim. Spokesman Steve Sigmund said New Jersey wasn't participating with DHS.

CONTINUE READING: NJ faces federal pressure over noncitizen voter registrations

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5