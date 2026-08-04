⚠️ New Jersey's statewide voter registration system went offline Monday.

➡️ County election officials can't access or update voter records while the system is unavailable.

❓State officials have not explained why the database was taken offline.

New Jersey has shut down its Statewide Voter Registration System with no explanation.

The SVRS was taken down temporarily on Monday. It's expected that the database, which includes all New Jersey voter records, will be back online tomorrow.

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County election officials notified just before midnight

County election officials received the notice in a brief email sent minutes before midnight Sunday evening. They cannot access or update voter information while the system is down. New Jersey 101.5 has obtained a copy of the email from KNOWiNK, which handles voter registration information.

"Please be advised that the NJ SVRS Production environment will be inaccessible through Tuesday," KNOWiNK said.

"Please keep this in mind for scheduling purposes. You will be notified when the system becomes available. If there are changes to the timeline, a new update will be distributed.”

Then-gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill arrives to cast her vote on Nov. 4, 2025, in Montclair. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) Then-gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill arrives to cast her vote on Nov. 4, 2025, in Montclair. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

State has not explained the outage

However, there's no explanation from the state. The Motor Vehicle Commission and the New Jersey Department of State did not respond to requests for comment.

READ MORE: What New Jersey is doing about its voter registration error

It's unclear if the SVRS shutdown is related to issues of noncitizens on the voter rolls. Last month, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced that 6,600 noncitizens had registered to vote through a "serious system error" between June 2023 and June 2024. While applying for identification at the MVC, the individuals indicated they were noncitizens.

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Every Lululemon location in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Every Lululemon location in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark