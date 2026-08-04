Whether you're looking for a quiet night's sleep or one of the loudest places in America, New Jersey has something for you.

The Loudest And The Quietest Places In New Jersey

I don't think most of us are surprised to hear that New Jersey is home to one of the loudest places in America, but are we also the state that has one of the best towns to get a quiet night's sleep? One study says yes.

If you are looking for one of the loudest places in the country, Naplab says the Garden State has the 17th loudest place in America, and that is Elizabeth.

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The data says that the percentage of people exposed to noise at over 60 Db is 7.28%. The highest in the country is 18.17% in Denver, Colorado.

The Quietest Place To Sleep In New Jersey

Now, this may be hard to believe. When the experts researched the best places in America to get a quiet night's sleep, a New Jersey town found its way into the country's top 3.

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The quietest town for a good night's sleep is nestled in Ocean County, and it's the 3rd quietest town for sleeping in America.

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If you live in Lakewood, you probably got a good night's sleep last night. You live in the 3rd quietest towns to sleep in in America.

Lakewood, NJ Is A Great Town To Sleep In

The research says that all the family-friendly activities available in Lakewood contribute to the low level of noise tat make it a perfect town for sleeping in.

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The best place in America to sleep is Zephyrills, Florida, and the loudest place in the country is Denver, Colorado.

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant