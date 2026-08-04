One of my favorite traditions during the holiday season is gathering with my family to watch 2003’s Christmas rom-com, ‘Love Actually.’

For us, it’s Christmas Eve tradition to light up the tree and watch the movie together even though we could probably recite it by heart at this point.

The movie follows the lives of various people dealing with their love lives in loosely interrelated storylines all set during the hectic month leading up to Christmas.

If you’ve never seen the Holiday staple, the watch is worth it alone just to see Hugh Grant or Bill Nighy dancing.

If you have seen it and want to watch it like you never have before, there’s an exciting event coming to Red Bank, NJ this November.

Love Actually in Concert is coming to Red Bank

This fall you can watch the beloved classic accompanied by a full orchestra playing the soundtrack (which features both popular songs and an orchestral score) live at the Count Basie Center.

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Whether it’s Billy Mack’s ‘Christmas is All Around,’ The Beatles’ ’All You Need is Love,’ or, of course, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,’ the music of the film will come to life right before your very eyes.

The Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts is located at 99 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ.

‘Love Actually’ in Concert will take place on Nov. 19, 2026 starting at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening about an hour before showtime.

You can purchase tickets here, but be warned: the songs will get stuck in your head.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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