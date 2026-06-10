In 2018, the Hubbard Bridge connecting Middletown and Red Bank was largely rebuilt with taxpayer money.

Your money was dedicated to the project at the request of then state Sen. Joe Kyrillos.

As Trenton works, it was likely to secure his vote for the overall budget, and as a nice personal prize, he got his name put on the bridge.

A victimless move, right?

Not really.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

A Revolutionary War family's name disappeared from the bridge

The bridge was originally named for the Hubbard family, longtime Monmouth County residents, going back to a hero from the Revolutionary War: Jacobus Hubbard.

Hubbard is buried near the Middletown entrance to the Bridge.

So, a family of surgeons and war heroes gave way in 2018 to a state senator? Surely, Sen. Kyrillos must have accomplished something big in order to steal the name away from a prominent, patriotic American family.

Right?

Well, not so much.

Turns out, the Senator was responsible for grabbing some additional funding in a Trenton budget, which was used to rebuild the aging structure.

So, Joe K gets a gift from the Legislature, as they do often, and threw some taxpayer money to a lawmaker to use locally in order to secure their vote.

It's how Trenton works.

P Photo/Matt Rourke, File P Photo/Matt Rourke, File loading...

Who should New Jersey honor: politicians or war heroes?

So, a normal day in Trenton, securing votes with your money, and a great American family is whitewashed from history?

As we head into the Fourth of July, marking the 250th birthday of our great nation, who should we be honoring? Politicians or war heroes?

You decide, New Jersey.

If you live in our state and care about making sure we are honoring the right people, then act.

Sign the petition here, and call the Monmouth County commissioners at 732-431-7396 and let them know if they really wany top honor America, renaming the bridge would be a good start.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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