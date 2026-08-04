If you're into horror films like I am, then this festival is for you. New Jersey's very own Kevin Smith (yes, that Kevin Smith from Clerks), is hosting an event that's almost certain to leave you absolutely horrified. But in a good way.

For those who may not know, Kevin owns his very own cinema theater in Atlantic Highlands. It's very meaningful and personal to him as this is the very theater he used to go to when growing up in the area.

But because Kevin Smith owns it, he's able to go well beyond your usual screenings of movies. He hosts many fun events throughout the year, including the upcoming Horrorfest.

What I really admire about Kevin is how he never completely modernized the theater. Instead, the seats you sit in go back to how theaters used to be. Nothing high-tech, just a great theater experience.

As for Kevin's history with the theater? Well let's just say, he'll have some interesting stories to share when you go to check out one of the many festivals and events he hosts. It's really wild and unique, but something you'll absolutely love.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

2nd annual Horrorfest

When SModcastle Cinemas hosted their very first Horrorfest, never would they have guessed how much local talent would be a part of it. And to me, that's the best part. I mean, what's not to love about local talent showcasing their work on the big screen?

Well, I'm really happy to see that Kevin and the team are doing it again. They are hosting their 2nd annual Horrorfest on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. And, it's an all day festival featuring 39 different films from incredible directors.

According to their website, it's "seven blocks of independent horror, featuring sinister shorts, creature features, dark comedy, supernatural chills, and plenty of blood-soaked surprises."

The action begins at 11:30 a.m., with ticket and schedule info available here.

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s FAV ICONIC MOVIE AND TV CARS Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.