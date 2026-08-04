Wildwood is ready for its close up: it’s about to get the star treatment with a new sitcom that will use the Jersey shore town as a backdrop.

Lisa McGee, the creator of the popular Netflix show, ‘Derry Girls,’ is working on a new series for FX set right here in the Garden State called ‘Wildwood.’

Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls - Charles McQuillan, Getty Images Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls - Charles McQuillan, Getty Images

While ‘Derry Girls’ (which ran from 2018 to 2022) was about Irish schoolgirls in the ‘90s, ‘Wildwood’ will follow a group of Irish college students in the summer of 2000 as they explore the Wildwoods.

They have “no money, no visas, no plan, and no clue,” according to IMDb.

Though it���s unclear if the series will film in the Wildwoods, the town is a part of New Jersey’s Film Ready program, which helps to prepare towns and cities to be potential filming locations for movie and television crews.

Wildwoods Press Room Wildwoods Press Room

Between the incredible boardwalk, the long beach, historic locations, and the dining scene of the Wildwoods, there is no shortage of plot lines that the Jersey shore has to offer the Irish travelers.

Seriously, you could fill a whole episode of just the main characters getting used to the Jersey attitude.

My only request is that at some point in the series we hear one of the girls repeat the iconic phrase “watch the Tram Car, please!” Just imagining that command being said with an Irish brogue is enough to make me want to check the show out.

Wildwood Press Room Wildwood Press Room

Casting, filming locations, nor a release date have been announced.

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Early Wildwood motels Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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