Wanna ‘be cool?’ More Rita’s Italian Ice locations coming to NJ
It's August now, but you still have almost half the summer to go. So don't let those back-to-the-grind blues get to you just yet. If you feel them creeping in, I have a small cure for you.
A delicious Rita's Italian ice or gelato always makes you feel the warmer weather vibes. After all, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard famously gives away a freebie on the first day of spring every year.
There are over 40 Rita's Italian Ice locations across our state, which shows how much Jersey loves this place.
But can you ever have enough Rita's?
Apparently not. Rita's has doubled its franchising opportunities since last year, and a couple of new locations are slated to open here in the Garden State.
Two more are opening soon in Jersey, one in Newark, and another in Clifton. Disrupt Foods will be operating these. Ralonda Johnson is the co-founder and chief investment and financial officer of that company.
“As someone who was born in Newark, this means more to me than just opening another business. It feels like bringing a piece of my own story back home,” Johnson said. “My hope is that this Rita’s becomes a place where Newark residents create memories, celebrate milestones and simply enjoy time together.”
SEE ALSO: Rita's winner of our Jersey Shore Ice Cream Playoffs
NJ.com reports four other groups are looking to open even more Rita's locations in Central and North Jersey.
All this is fun news, but if I could just get that 'be cool eat a Rita's' song out of my head, that would be great.
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