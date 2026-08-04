Wanna ‘be cool?’ More Rita’s Italian Ice locations coming to NJ

It's August now, but you still have almost half the summer to go. So don't let those back-to-the-grind blues get to you just yet. If you feel them creeping in, I have a small cure for you.

A delicious Rita's Italian ice or gelato always makes you feel the warmer weather vibes. After all, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard famously gives away a freebie on the first day of spring every year.

There are over 40 Rita's Italian Ice locations across our state, which shows how much Jersey loves this place.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard via Google Street View Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard via Google Street View

But can you ever have enough Rita's?

Apparently not. Rita's has doubled its franchising opportunities since last year, and a couple of new locations are slated to open here in the Garden State.

Two more are opening soon in Jersey, one in Newark, and another in Clifton. Disrupt Foods will be operating these. Ralonda Johnson is the co-founder and chief investment and financial officer of that company.

“As someone who was born in Newark, this means more to me than just opening another business. It feels like bringing a piece of my own story back home,” Johnson said. “My hope is that this Rita’s becomes a place where Newark residents create memories, celebrate milestones and simply enjoy time together.”

Emilee Chinn, Getty Images Emilee Chinn, Getty Images

NJ.com reports four other groups are looking to open even more Rita's locations in Central and North Jersey.

All this is fun news, but if I could just get that 'be cool eat a Rita's' song out of my head, that would be great.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Yum! 10 of the Best NJ Food Trucks Serving Sweets, Cakes & Snacks Nowadays, when you attend a festival or an event in New Jersey, you can bet dollars to donuts there will be food trucks on hand. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo