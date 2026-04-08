Having grown up in New Jersey, I know first hand that we can be a friendly state. At least, when we want to be we can.

Yes, I'm well aware of our reputation of not being friendly. And quite frankly, I think most of us embrace that reputation even though we know we're better than that.

It's that famous Jersey attitude we're known for. Combine that with the reputation that our entire state is like the refinery stretch on the New Jersey Turnpike, and it's no surprise that outsiders simply do not want to come to our state.

But yet, we really are a much nicer state. The vast majority of New Jersey is quite beautiful, and I don't really consider us rude. Rather, I like to think that most of us just don't want to be bothered by endless pleasantries.

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It's what I grew up with and it's what I know. And it's this reason why I had to take a step back after vising my parents at their new home in Virginia for the very first time.

The level of friendliness there is through the roof. Again, not that that's bad, it's just very different from up here in New Jersey.

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Is New Jersey not friendly enough?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying we're not friendly. But after this experience, maybe we could do a little bit better with ourselves.

For one, everyone waves at you. Literally everyone. You see one of your neighbors? You wave. Passing someone on the side of the road? You wave.

And if you're at a restaurant, don't be surprised if the server sits down at your table to have a conversation with you. This area they moved to is overloaded with constant friendliness that I've never experienced before here in New Jersey.

Oh, and if you don't acknowledge the person, it's considered rude. It's almost as if you're not allowed to mind your own business. It took getting used to being friendly on such a high level with total strangers.

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We're moving to friendlier states

I can't speak for all the top places New Jerseyans are moving too, but I can speak for #7 on the below list. Central Virginia is absolutely one of the most friendly places I have ever experienced.

I'm sure some of the other states we're moving to are right up there when it comes to friendliness, and that's OK. But if you're considering moving out of state like my parents did, it's something to keep in mind. You might need to learn how to be a little friendlier.

It's like my parents were asked when they first moved into their new neighborhood. Are you running away from the Jersey? Or did you take the Jersey with you? If you chose the latter, then perhaps the top two states we're apparently moving to is your best bet.

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Largest tax bill increases in New Jersey in 2025 These are the municipalities in New Jersey where the average tax bill increased by at least a thousand dollars in 2025, starting with the lowest. The data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.