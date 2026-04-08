After taking a road trip out of state, it became pretty clear of the one law we embrace that every state in the nation should also have. That, and one expensive obstacle we need to get rid of.

Of course, that's bound to happen when you're traveling outside our borders. You begin to notice what's both great and not so great about our roadways.

Let's start off with what is arguably the biggest annoyance on our roads when people don't follow it. That person in the left lane that drives way too slow and won't budge.

Most New Jersey drivers embrace this law that helps keep traffic moving. And whenever we encounter one of those left lane slow pokes, we do whatever we can to bring the law into our own hands.

Flashing high beams? Check. Tailgating until they move? Check. Honking the horn? Check. We don't give up until that car moves out of the left.

Keep right pass left pull over cop police lights Road Sign - Mike Brant TSM / Police car - Canva loading...

Where they don't keep right

That's not the case in other states, with central Virginia being one of them. While we were out there visiting my parents, the amount of crawling in the left lane was shocking.

What's more? Often times, the car in the left lane would remain parallel to the car in the right lane, forcing a traffic jam behind them. And, there were no signs that we saw instructing us to keep right except to pass.

It's a law we embrace in New Jersey that every other state in the country should also follow. I just don't understand why we don't follow this rule universally.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Not keeping right, but...

Despite the annoyance of left lane crawlers completely slowing the entire flow, there was one thing that I didn't mind not dealing with. Once we got out of our area, we didn't encounter one toll.

Now although Virginia isn't completely toll-free, it was nice not being forced onto the highway where you had to pay a fare. It really does help keep the trip more affordable, and it's something our own state should do away with (even though we all know that'll never happen).

However, there are some states that have figured this out and can yet manage to keep their highways in good shape. Maybe someday, New Jersey will do the same (again, they won't).

FREE RIDE! These U.S. states have absolutely no toll roads According to data compiled by Uproad , there's no charge to drive on highways in these states. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.