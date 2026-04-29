Upfront, I want to apologize that I do not have pictures of this incident, but I swear on everything I believe in that this is true.

I had the weirdest traffic slowdown on 195 east on my way home from work on Tuesday evening and I wouldn’t believe it if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes.

I was going eastbound, nearing mile marker 15, when I saw the cars in front of me start slowing down.

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Now I hear traffic reports every 15 minutes on New Jersey 101.5, so when I start seeing a slowdown, I begin to expect the worst, but thankfully, what I found was so much funnier.

Honestly, this was the ideal reason to have a momentary delay in my commute.

As the cars in front of me slowed down, I did the same and tried looking ahead to see if there were cop cars with their lights on or people on the side of the road fixing their car’s tire.

Nothing.

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What could be causing this traffic?

Then I noticed what was on either side of the road.

Both on the sides of 195 E. and in the median, there were dozens of unwrapped toilet paper rolls.

Some of them had started unraveling, others were still intact. It looked like the laziest Mischief Night TP job that one could do, with loose toilet paper laying on the grass instead of in the trees.

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Toilet paper rolls everywhere

This may be the weirdest reason I’ve witnessed traffic slow down on my commute or any drive for that matter.

That said, I don’t want it to get any weirder. Let’s leave it at toilet paper.

It could come in handy for some desperate commuter.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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