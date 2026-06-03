NJ cop, nurse, and baby lose everything in fire — How to help

What gets to me about this story is that it has both a good and bad ending and it happened to people who dedicated their lives to helping others.

Sean Twerdak is a police officer serving my hometown of Rahway. His wife Jessie is a nurse. They have a 10-month-old baby girl, Abigail, and a dog, Charlie. This happy little family, who make a living trying to keep the rest of us safe and healthy, recently lost their home in Howell to a fire.

They were home at the time and the fire spread so quickly it took their house in minutes. They had to scramble to assess what was happening, call 911, get their dog and their baby from upstairs and find a safe way out for everyone. It was a close call.

That’s the good news. The bad news is the Twerdaks lost everything in the fire. Not only was the fire so fast and devastating that it rendered the home uninhabitable, but the family lost everything inside it.

They are starting over without a single thing necessary for a less-than-1-year-old, let alone all their own personal items.

lithiumcloud | Getty Images lithiumcloud | Getty Images loading...

Sean’s uncle William had called in to our show after it happened and told us some of these dramatic details.

I’m happy to say he’s stayed in touch and I heard from this week about a fundraiser being held on Saturday, June 6, that I want you to know about. Every penny will go directly to help this family after years of them helping everyone else.

It’s being held at The Cigar Social in Freehold this Saturday, June 6, from 12 to 6 p.m. $100 will include two cigars, food, and spirits.

Cigar Social, Freehold, NJ via Google Street View Cigar Social, Freehold, NJ via Google Street View loading...

The lounge is at 138 Village Center Drive in Freehold. This lounge has plenty of five-star Google reviews and looks to be a fun time. You can pay at the door or through Venmo to William Oplinger (@oppy31).

If you can’t make that, you can still help another way. When they lost their home a GoFundMe page was set up for them and they’re not at their goal yet. You can help get them there by donating on their page.

This heroic couple would appreciate any help you could offer, and their sweet little girl will grow up hearing about your generosity.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

=

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5