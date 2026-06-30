In the midst of a heat wave, a 24-year-old woman in Howell Township left four children, ages 1 to 11, in the car while she stepped into Walmart.

She left the car running with the windows slightly opened and the AC blasting.

The AC reportedly stopped working at some point; the kids were sweating, and officers intervened.

Concerned bystanders called police after spotting the sweaty kids. She was charged with child endangerment.

This story has sparked the usual outrage cycle: headlines, social media fury, and calls for the woman to be charged and punished.

Before we rush to condemn this young woman, let’s pause and ask: Is throwing the book at her the best use of our limited law enforcement resources in a state plagued by far more serious crimes?

Photo by Vitor Paladini on Unsplash Photo by Vitor Paladini on Unsplash

Howell Township arrest sparks a bigger debate about parenting and priorities

New Jersey’s priorities seem badly misplaced.

Raising and providing care for children in New Jersey has become increasingly difficult.

Many young families, especially in high-cost states like New Jersey, face enormous challenges.

Childcare costs a fortune; limited family and community support networks exist, jobs that demand time away, and the daily grind of errands that don’t stop because you have kids.

A quick Walmart run for necessities can be a huge task with four kids.

Leaving the kids in the car with the AC on doesn't seem like neglect to me, it seems like exactly what most of us experienced as kids.

Obviously, I understand the increased dangers in our communities now, especially given the sanctuary state ushered in by Democrats and tacitly supported by the GOP; yes, many Republicans supported giving illegals drivers' licenses.

Add to that bail reform, which has created a revolving door for criminals, and then there's the massive pardoning of murderers and release of convicts during COVID.

So, no doubt, the state of public safety in the Garden State is somewhat concerning.

We all know about the horror of a few stories every year with kids dying in hot cars. I'm not suggesting this was ideal, but context matters.

Kids in a vehicle with the engine on isn’t the same as leaving them in a sealed, sweltering death trap for hours.

Photo by Tá Focando on Unsplash Photo by Tá Focando on Unsplash

Why some see punishment as missing the root problem

Society loves to stand on the moral high ground and call out “bad parenting” in these moments, yet at the same time, many in that same society support abortion up to birth, mutilation and chemical castration of so-called "trans kids."

Interestingly enough, we have a rising class of socialist Democrats condemning police and wanting to defund law enforcement and close prisons.

Perhaps as a society, we should be focusing on enforcing the laws on real criminals, not young women trying to balance child care with four kids and jumping into Walmart to grab a gallon of milk.

Beyond that, where is the systemic support?

Affordable childcare, tax policies to encourage moms to have more time raising kids and managing the home. Support through pregnancy resource centers, instead of attacks from government officials trying to shut them down.

How about an investment in community resources for overwhelmed parents?

Instead, we criminalize the symptoms of a support system that fails young families while real dangers continue, unchecked.

Photo by Matthew Ansley on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Ansley on Unsplash

New Jersey’s Track Record: Murderers Walk, Moms Get Charged

This state has repeatedly demonstrated weakness in real crimes, including violent crime.

Repeat offenders, including those involved in murders or serious felonies, often see reduced charges, early releases, or lenient pleas due to overcrowded courts, progressive policies, and revolving-door justice.

We’ve seen cases where dangerous criminals are back on the streets, endangering entire communities, while resources pour into prosecuting a stressed-out young woman trying to manage running errands.

If the goal is protecting children, why isn’t the focus on the environments where kids face genuine, chronic threats, failing schools in certain cities, family breakdowns fueled by policy failures, or the revolving door that lets predators cycle through the system?

Charging this woman risks compounding her family’s hardship: potential custody problems, job impacts, legal fees, and social media stigma and cancel culture.

That doesn’t make kids safer; it just creates another victim and destabilizes another family.

Photo by Bethany Beck on Unsplash Photo by Bethany Beck on Unsplash

Time for Support, Not Just Punishment

We should aim for balance.

Public safety includes preventing tragedies, and education on vehicle safety is valuable, but punitive overreach against parents, particularly young ones navigating poverty, single parenthood, or lack of support, ignores root causes.

European countries or even some U.S. states with stronger family support see different outcomes.

An 11-year-old in some cultures might handle a store run independently; here, we treat any unsupervised moment as a crisis.

New Jersey should redirect energy toward:

Expanding accessible childcare and family resource centers.

Ending so-called 'Bail Reform'

Reviewing sentencing guidelines to focus prosecutors on violent repeat offenders first.

Community-based interventions for at-risk families, mentoring and economic support, rather than defaulting to arrests.

Practical education without the theater of handcuffs for every imperfect parenting decision.

Investing in a pregnancy resource center to help new moms and young families

'Work at home' Mom tax incentive; place a value on motherhood and make it a direct deduction from the household taxable income for moms choosing to stay home and raise their kids.

Change education to encourage multi-grade/age classrooms to teach young kids how to be mentors and help younger children.

Don't make this 24-year-old woman the poster child for “neglect” in the heat wave news cycle.

She and thousands like her need practical help to raise their kids without the state adding barriers.

Our justice system has finite resources; let’s reserve serious charges for serious criminals who truly threaten public safety, not overburdened parents and caretakers making split-second calls in tough circumstances.

Outrage is easy, but building a society that actually supports young families is harder, but far more effective for child welfare.

New Jersey can do better.

ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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