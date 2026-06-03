Financial shocks push more New Jersey residents toward bankruptcy

Sudden unemployment, steep pay cuts, medical emergencies, divorce, and other financial shocks are forcing some households to consider bankruptcy.

Many families attempt to manage their financial crises on their own, only to fall deeper into debt, leaving them with few viable options. In most cases, these situations are not driven by overspending on luxury items or non-essential purchases, but by life-altering events that quickly destabilize household finances.

Bankruptcy filings rise in New Jersey

According to the 2026 edition of SmartAsset’s “State of Bankruptcy” study, personal bankruptcy filings in New Jersey increased by 5.6% year over year.

There were 13,409 filings in the most recent year, up from 12,704 the previous year—an increase of roughly 700 cases. That translates to approximately 141 filings per 100,000 residents.

Despite the increase, New Jersey ranks 44th in the nation for bankruptcy growth. Nearly every state saw an increase in filings, with Maine as the lone exception.

What are your options if you’re in debt?

For individuals facing sudden financial hardship but still earning some income, contacting creditors early can help. Credit card companies and lenders may offer temporary relief options, such as reduced payments or hardship programs.

This can provide breathing room while you stabilize your finances.

Debt consolidation is another option, but it comes with limitations. In many cases, collection calls will continue until creditors begin receiving payments, which can take months.

Additionally, creditors are not required to accept consolidation plans, and some may pursue legal action. Like bankruptcy, debt consolidation can also negatively impact your credit score.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows individuals to restructure their debt under court supervision. A trustee is appointed to distribute monthly payments to creditors based on an approved plan.

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While filing can stop collection calls and provide a structured path forward, the process is complex and requires full financial disclosure.

A bankruptcy filing will significantly affect your credit and can take years to rebuild. However, for some, it offers a way to regain control and reduce the stress of overwhelming debt.

Sudden unemployment, dramatic salary cuts, medical crises, divorce, and other financial shocks are forcing some households to file for bankruptcy.

Families try to see if they can work out their fiscal crisis, only to get deeper into debt with only one or two solutions to cope with a tough situation.

Most of these families did not overspend their credit cards on luxury items or non-necessities; they were life-changing financial situations that put them behind the eight ball.

New Jersey bankruptcies on the rise here in New Jersey

The 2026 edition of SmartAsset’s “State of Bankruptcy” study shows that New Jersey had a 5.6% increase in the number of personal bankruptcy filings over last year.

There were 13,409 personal bankruptcy filings in New Jersey last year, which is 700 more than last year’s number of 12,704 filings.

Approximately 141 people per 100,000 residents of New Jersey filed for bankruptcy.

Those numbers rank New Jersey at 44th in the country for an increase in bankruptcies. Every state except for Maine had increases in personal bankruptcy.

How to get out of debt? What are my choices?

If you are suddenly in debt and have some steady albeit smaller stream of income coming in, working with your credit card and financial institutions will quickly put a hold on some of the debt so that you can take a deep breath before you plot your next job or additional revenue stream.

If there is no revenue coming in, debt consolidation is available and, in most cases, will not stop the phone calls from the creditors until a consolidation debt relief company starts to pay your creditors, and that can take months.

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Signing up for debt consolidation can still produce lawsuits as a creditor does not have to accept the consolidation offer or go along with the program. It also has a severe effect on your credit rating as does bankruptcy.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows you to have a court-appointed trustee pay off creditors every month. Keep in mind the filing is not simple, the information needed will be a full dissection of financial and personal assets and information. Everything will be scrutinized.

Once you file Chapter 13, the calls from creditors to you must stop and the creditors must abide by the trustee. Your credit rating will plummet, and it could take seven years or longer to repair, but you will experience less stress than having overwhelming debt hanging over your head.

For more information: States of Bankruptcy – 2026 Study - SmartReads by SmartAsset

Good luck.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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