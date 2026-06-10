For New Jersey pizza lovers, the idea of Brooklyn Square Pizza going kosher might sound like a pretty big deal.

Well, sort of.

The beloved Jersey pizza chain isn’t converting all of its locations. You can still grab the same sesame-seed-crusted pies and upside-down squares at its existing restaurants.

Instead, Brooklyn Square Pizza just opened its first kosher location in Ocean Township, where the menu will follow kosher dietary rules and operate separately from the company’s traditional stores. You’ll find them at 56 Monmouth Road.

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Why it makes perfect sense...

The move came about after years of requests from members of Monmouth County’s large Orthodox Jewish community, according to reports.

Ocean Township and neighboring communities have seen a growing demand for kosher dining options, making the area a natural fit for the expansion. The kosher restaurant will feature many of Brooklyn Square’s signature offerings while meeting kosher certification requirements.

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If you’ve spent any time at the Shore, you probably know Brooklyn Square Pizza’s reputation.

Founder Peter Grippo built a devoted following around his square pies, particularly the famous Upside Down Square, which flips the traditional pizza formula by putting the sauce on top of the cheese. The chain has grown from its roots into multiple New Jersey locations, including Jackson, Manalapan and Toms River.

Brooklyn Square has become one of those Jersey pizza success stories that people argue about with almost religious intensity. Which, considering that, makes a kosher location oddly appropriate.

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Not a rebrand, just a special, "kosher" location

The interesting thing is that they’re not trying to reinvent the brand. This isn’t a corporate makeover or a chain-wide shift. It’s one location, serving one community, while the rest of the restaurants continue operating exactly as they always have.

That’s probably the smartest move. In New Jersey, people get nervous enough when a pizza place changes its logo. Imagine telling them you’re changing the recipe. Also, in an article on app.com they say their kosher pies will taste exactly the same. Just as delicious, only adherent to kosher requirements.

8 of the best pizza places in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The new kosher location gives Brooklyn Square access to a new customer base without messing with the pizza that made the chain famous in the first place.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Another top New Jersey pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy