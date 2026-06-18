Pizzeria with inspiring story gets a ‘monster’ review from Dave Portnoy
Barstool Sports’ resident pizza "expert," Dave Portnoy, has made his way back to the Garden State rate our slices with his One Bite Pizza Reviews.
One of his most recent reviews not only covered how he felt about the pizza but the incredible journey of the store’s owners.
Dave Portnoy reviews Bucky’s Pizza in Chatham, NJ
During the height of the COVID lockdown, the owner, Dom, would make pizza using a YouTube tutorial as a way to stay occupied and well-fed. Then a few years later, just two weeks before he and his wife welcomed their first daughter, Dom was let go from his corporate job.
Finding the silver lining in a tough situation, Dom cashed in his severance, borrowed some money from a family member, bought a pizza oven and a trailer, and started selling pizza in parking lots.
Against all odds, they were eventually able to buy the space that used to be Cafe Villa, and just about two years later, they’re Pizza Bowl Champions, they’re on the list of the best pizzas in New Jersey, and now, they’ve been One Bite Pizza Reviewed.
So sure, the story is impressive, but what did "El Presidente" have to say about the pizza?
“The pizza looks… I would say ‘spectacular, honestly. That is a great-looking pizza.”
The pizzeria’s utilization of sourdough works in its favor because Portnoy, as he loves to do, points out that the crust has “zero flop. Look at that undercarriage. Right up my alley.”
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Bucky’s Pizza: 8:5
He says the score could easily be an 8.6 or 8.7, since there’s basically no difference, but he stuck with a solid 8.5. A score he called "a monster."
“This is everything I like: no flop, crunch, great taste.”
Bucky’s Pizza is located at 465 Main St., Chatham, NJ. They’re open from 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.