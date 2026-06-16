This is the sushi roll New Jersey can’t get enough of

Warm summer weather usually means that it’s time for a burger off the grill or a scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor, but I would also argue that it’s the perfect time for sushi.

It’s an ideal summer meal: light, diverse, and not hot. Perfect for outdoor eating.

I tend to go for something basic like a spicy tuna roll or a shrimp tempura roll, but that’s not what the rest of the Garden State is going for when they need to subdue their sushi cravings.

Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash Photo by Riccardo Bergamini on Unsplash

What is the most popular sushi roll in New Jersey?

The site, Ovid Life , set out to answer that exact question. In order to discover the favorite sushi rolls in each state, they analyzed Google Trends search interest over the past five years.

Apparently, we in the Garden State aren’t going for your standard rolls like the California Roll or a Dynamite Roll, we go for something different.

Photo by Ahtziri Lagarde on Unsplash Photo by Ahtziri Lagarde on Unsplash

New Jersey’s most popular sushi roll is a Spider Roll

A Spider Roll contains battered soft-shell crab, the legs of the crab are what gives the roll its name because they are reminiscent of a creepy-crawly spider. Other ingredients include cucumber, avocado, and spicy mayonnaise.

Photo by Ahtziri Lagarde on Unsplash Photo by Ahtziri Lagarde on Unsplash

In addition to New Jersey, the Spider Roll was the favorite of Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington.

Next time you bust out those chopsticks to enjoy a Spider Roll, know that you’re in good company with your fellow New Jerseyans in enjoying it.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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