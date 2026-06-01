An Italian review site just praised these two NJ pizza joints

We may never be able to agree as New Jerseyans on where the best pizza in the Garden State is.

We all have our local favorites, or the places we went to as a kid, or maybe that one special place that isn’t always your go-to but makes an amazing specialty pie that you get for special occasions.

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There are so many factors that it’s hard to go into the debate without a bias. Perhaps it’s time to listen to an outsider’s take?

I know, that goes against our very nature, but hear me out.

The Italian site 50TopPizza, known for its guides to the “Best Pizzerias in the World,” put out their 2026 ranking of the top pizza joints in the U.S., and two from New Jersey made the list.

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Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

50TopPizza put NJ’s Bricco at No. 31 on their list.

The pizzeria’s owner and founder, Vincenzo Barone doesn’t consider pizza to be a quick meal of cheese and sauce, it’s an art form. His dedication is evident in the end product.

There is passion and a skillful process that goes into a Bricco pizza. We use only the freshest, highest quality ingredients and there is an enormous amount of effort that goes into each pizza that is made.

50TopPizza noted that in addition to the high-quality pizza, they also have a beautiful atmosphere, excellent service, a nice list of appetizers, and good wine pairings.

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza has two locations: 128 Haddon Ave in Westmont, NJ and 2110 E. Route 70 in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Ranking very high on the list (coming it at #3!) is…

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Razza in Jersey City

Razza’s ultimate goal is to serve the best pizza possible and their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Chef and owner, Dan Richer, knows the importance of using local ingredients. The pizzeria uses flour milled in Clifton, they make their own bread and butter, not to mention they even grow their own yeast.

“When the agricultural summer of New Jersey reaches its peak, Razza becomes a statement,” writes Top50Pizza .

Try out a slice for yourself by stopping by Razza at 275-277 Grove St. in Jersey City, NJ.

Mangia!

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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