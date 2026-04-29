⚖️ Supreme Court rules for NJ pregnancy center in First Amendment dispute

🔥 Decision allows lawsuit against NJ investigation to move forward

💥 Case highlights ongoing abortion and free speech battle

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court delivered a setback to New Jersey officials Wednesday, siding with a faith-based pregnancy center in a high-profile clash over abortion and free speech.

The unanimous ruling gives First Choice Women’s Resource Centers a path to challenge a state investigation in federal court — a procedural win that could reshape how similar cases are fought nationwide.

Supreme Court ruling boosts NJ pregnancy center’s legal fight

The decision allows First Choice to sue over a subpoena issued by New Jersey’s attorney general as part of an investigation into whether the group misled women about abortion services.

While the ruling does not resolve the underlying case, it clears the way for the dispute to move forward in federal court.

Bill Spadea, who's championed pregnancy centers, reacts

Free speech vs. abortion access at center of NJ case

The case highlights a broader national conflict between abortion rights and free speech protections.

New Jersey officials sought donor lists and other records to determine whether the center misrepresented its services. First Choice argued the demand violated its First Amendment rights and could discourage supporters.

Even the American Civil Liberties Union — which supports abortion rights — backed the group’s argument that donor information requests can chill free speech.

State warns of wider impact as legal battle continues

New Jersey argued the subpoena posed no immediate threat because no information had yet been turned over and a court order would be required to enforce it.

Officials also warned that allowing such lawsuits could flood federal courts with challenges from businesses facing subpoenas.

But the Supreme Court’s ruling lets First Choice press its claims — with support from the Trump administration — setting up a continued legal battle over how far states can go in regulating pregnancy centers.

The case now returns to lower courts, where the fight over abortion policy, free speech, and state authority is far from over.

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